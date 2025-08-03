Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Rajasthan in Next Two Hours

Rain activity is set to increase in parts of Rajasthan starting today. According to the meteorological centre, parts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions in north-eastern Rajasthan are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places between 3 and 6 August. The remaining areas are expected to see light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, light rain is anticipated at a few places in western Rajasthan over the next 5-6 days, with mostly dry weather conditions predicted for most areas.