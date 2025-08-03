3 August 2025,

Sunday

Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Rajasthan in Next Two Hours

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre in Rajasthan has issued a double alert for these districts. Read the full story to know more.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 03, 2025

rain alert
Image Source: Patrika

Rain activity is set to increase in parts of Rajasthan starting today. According to the meteorological centre, parts of Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions in north-eastern Rajasthan are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places between 3 and 6 August. The remaining areas are expected to see light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. Meanwhile, light rain is anticipated at a few places in western Rajasthan over the next 5-6 days, with mostly dry weather conditions predicted for most areas.

Double Alert from Meteorological Department

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a double alert for the next 180 minutes. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected at isolated places in and around Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk districts, with a possibility of one or two spells of heavy rain.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is anticipated at isolated places in and around Jaipur, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Bundi, Baran, Kota, and Bhilwara districts.

Updated on:

03 Aug 2025 06:12 pm

Published on:

03 Aug 2025 06:11 pm

English News / Special / Rain Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Rajasthan in Next Two Hours
