scriptRain Alert Rajasthan: Weather Department Warns of Rainfall from 27 February to 1 March | Rain Alert Rajasthan: Weather Department Warns of Rainfall from 27 February to 1 March | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rain Alert Rajasthan: Weather Department Warns of Rainfall from 27 February to 1 March

Rajasthan Weather Update: Weather Department Issues Warning; Western Disturbance May Change Weather. Thunderstorms to Return to Rajasthan – Know When and Where?

JaipurFeb 26, 2025 / 04:50 pm

Patrika Desk

Rain Alert in Rajasthan

Rain Alert in Rajasthan

Jaipur. The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has issued a warning that a new western disturbance is likely to become active in Rajasthan, bringing the possibility of rain with thunderstorms in the western and northern parts of the state between 27 February and 1 March. The rest of the state is expected to experience dry weather.
Temperatures have been rising sharply during the day in Rajasthan in recent days. In many places, fans have even become necessary during the daytime. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has once again predicted the possibility of rain in some parts of Rajasthan.
The Meteorological Department believes that a western disturbance will become active in the northwestern parts of Rajasthan. This will cause a sudden change in the weather. The Meteorological Department has predicted light showers in some areas of the Shekhawati region and Jaipur, Bikaner, and Bharatpur divisions.

Increase in the effect of heat at night

According to meteorologists, with the increasing activity of the western disturbance, there is a possibility of an increase in both day and night temperatures by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in several cities in the coming days, as clouds begin to gather. Therefore, a rise in warmth is predicted for both day and night.

News / Special / Rain Alert Rajasthan: Weather Department Warns of Rainfall from 27 February to 1 March

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

Education News

CBSE 10th board exam changes: Students to get two chances to pass

5 hours ago

Rain Alert Rajasthan: Weather Department Warns of Rainfall from 27 February to 1 March

Special

Rain Alert Rajasthan: Weather Department Warns of Rainfall from 27 February to 1 March

in 4 hours

Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

Dharma Karma

Rare Celestial Alignment on Mahashivratri 2025: Sun, Saturn Conjunction After a Century

4 hours ago

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

Crime

CG crime: Family at Maha Kumbh, thieves loot ₹10 lakh cash, ₹5 lakh jewellery

in 39 minutes

Latest Special

Six Rajasthan Trains Cancelled, 18 Rerouted Due to Track Doubling Work

Special

Six Rajasthan Trains Cancelled, 18 Rerouted Due to Track Doubling Work

in 32 minutes

Jaipur Metro Expansion Plan: 100km Network Planned for Jaipur

Special

Jaipur Metro Expansion Plan: 100km Network Planned for Jaipur

in 26 minutes

REET 2025: Free bus travel and special trains for Rajasthan exam candidates

Special

REET 2025: Free bus travel and special trains for Rajasthan exam candidates

5 hours ago

Paper leak: Exam paper viral an hour before test, students paid Rs 500 to join group

Special

Paper leak: Exam paper viral an hour before test, students paid Rs 500 to join group

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.