Rain Alert Rajasthan: Weather Department Warns of Rainfall from 27 February to 1 March

Temperatures have been rising sharply during the day in Rajasthan in recent days. In many places, fans have even become necessary during the daytime. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has once again predicted the possibility of rain in some parts of Rajasthan.

The Meteorological Department believes that a western disturbance will become active in the northwestern parts of Rajasthan. This will cause a sudden change in the weather. The Meteorological Department has predicted light showers in some areas of the Shekhawati region and Jaipur, Bikaner, and Bharatpur divisions.