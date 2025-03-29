scriptRain Warning: IMD Issues April Weather Forecast, Predicts Temperature Drop and Rainfall | Latest News | Patrika News
Rain Warning: IMD Issues April Weather Forecast, Predicts Temperature Drop and Rainfall

IMD Weather Forecast: There is a strong likelihood of a 3-5 degree Celsius drop in maximum temperature over the next 48 hours due to the impact of northerly winds. Following this, temperatures are expected to rise again in the first week of April.

KotaMar 29, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

April Weather Forecast: The effect of northerly winds has resumed in the state. The Meteorological Centre has indicated the possibility of another change in the weather. According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather is expected to remain mainly dry for the coming week, with strong winds likely in northwestern and northern Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.

Rain in April

There is a strong possibility of a 3-5 degree drop in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours due to the effect of northerly winds. After which, the temperature will increase again in the first week of April.
According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall is predicted to be below normal from 28 March to 3 April. Meanwhile, in the second week, from 4 to 10 April, the weather will remain dry in most parts, with an increase in maximum temperature and a likely increase of 2 to 3 degrees above normal in most areas.

Mercury Dipped Last Night

With the onset of north-easterly winds, the temperature in Jaipur, the capital city, dropped by 3.4 degrees Celsius last night, recording 22.6 degrees Celsius.
However, as the minimum temperature remained 3 degrees above normal, the effect of heat was felt even at night.
Ajmer – 19.8,
Bhilwara – 17.2,
Alwar – 22.6,
Kota – 22.7,
Dholpur – 20.2,
Anta Baran – 20.7,
Barmer – 18.0,
Jodhpur – 20.7
and Phalodi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius.

