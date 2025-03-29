Rain Warning: IMD Issues April Weather Forecast, Predicts Temperature Drop and Rainfall

Rain in AprilThere is a strong possibility of a 3-5 degree drop in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours due to the effect of northerly winds. After which, the temperature will increase again in the first week of April.
Mercury Dipped Last NightWith the onset of north-easterly winds, the temperature in Jaipur, the capital city, dropped by 3.4 degrees Celsius last night, recording 22.6 degrees Celsius.
However, as the minimum temperature remained 3 degrees above normal, the effect of heat was felt even at night.
Bhilwara – 17.2,
Alwar – 22.6,
Kota – 22.7,
Dholpur – 20.2,
Anta Baran – 20.7,
Barmer – 18.0,
Jodhpur – 20.7
and Phalodi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius.