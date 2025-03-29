Rain Warning: IMD Issues April Weather Forecast, Predicts Temperature Drop and Rainfall

Rain in April There is a strong possibility of a 3-5 degree drop in the maximum temperature in the next 48 hours due to the effect of northerly winds. After which, the temperature will increase again in the first week of April.

According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall is predicted to be below normal from 28 March to 3 April. Meanwhile, in the second week, from 4 to 10 April, the weather will remain dry in most parts, with an increase in maximum temperature and a likely increase of 2 to 3 degrees above normal in most areas.

Mercury Dipped Last Night With the onset of north-easterly winds, the temperature in Jaipur, the capital city, dropped by 3.4 degrees Celsius last night, recording 22.6 degrees Celsius.

However, as the minimum temperature remained 3 degrees above normal, the effect of heat was felt even at night.

Ajmer – 19.8,

Bhilwara – 17.2,

Alwar – 22.6,

Kota – 22.7,

Dholpur – 20.2,

Anta Baran – 20.7,

Barmer – 18.0,

Jodhpur – 20.7

and Phalodi recorded a minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius.