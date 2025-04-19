Rajasthan: ₹67,000 crore for Flyovers and Roads

Rajasthan Receives Highest Budget in the Country A report citing news agency ANI states that Rajasthan is among the top recipient states, planning to construct at least 2,829 kilometres of roads this year. The state government has also decided to invest ₹87,438 crore in road development. This clearly indicates a strong focus on road infrastructure development from both the central and state governments.

According to the Bank of Baroda report, the central government has announced a total of ₹3.9 lakh crore for road infrastructure projects for 2024-25 (FY25). Of this, ₹1.42 lakh crore is a direct contribution from the central government, while the remainder will be borne by state governments and private investors.

The report also mentions that Assam has received ₹0.5 lakh crore for the construction of 1,647 km of roads. Meghalaya has been allocated ₹0.25 lakh crore for the construction of 136 km of roads. Gujarat also has large projects proposed, with a total cost of ₹97,892 crore, placing it at the top. Odisha has also announced projects worth ₹27,400 crore.

Second Largest Investment Since Fiscal Year 1996 The total of ₹38.3 lakh crore in new investment projects announced across the country for FY 2024-25 is a historic step. This is the second-largest annual investment since 1996. 69% of this investment is coming from the private sector (domestic and foreign), while 31% is being invested by the public sector.