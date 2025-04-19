scriptRajasthan: ₹67,000 crore for Flyovers and Roads | Delhi's Biggest Gift to Rajasthan: ₹67,000 crore for Flyovers and Roads | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan: ₹67,000 crore for Flyovers and Roads

Rajasthan receives the biggest-ever central government infrastructure grant for 2025.

JaipurApr 19, 2025 / 02:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Road Project

फाइल फोटो

Rajasthan News: Rajasthan has received its biggest-ever infrastructure boost from the central government for the year 2025. According to a recent report by Bank of Baroda, Rajasthan has been allocated the largest share (₹0.67 lakh crore or 47%) of the ₹1.42 lakh crore road infrastructure budget announced by the central government. This amount will be used to construct 28 flyovers in the state. This investment will significantly improve Rajasthan’s road connectivity.

Rajasthan Receives Highest Budget in the Country

A report citing news agency ANI states that Rajasthan is among the top recipient states, planning to construct at least 2,829 kilometres of roads this year. The state government has also decided to invest ₹87,438 crore in road development. This clearly indicates a strong focus on road infrastructure development from both the central and state governments.
According to the Bank of Baroda report, the central government has announced a total of ₹3.9 lakh crore for road infrastructure projects for 2024-25 (FY25). Of this, ₹1.42 lakh crore is a direct contribution from the central government, while the remainder will be borne by state governments and private investors.
The report also mentions that Assam has received ₹0.5 lakh crore for the construction of 1,647 km of roads. Meghalaya has been allocated ₹0.25 lakh crore for the construction of 136 km of roads. Gujarat also has large projects proposed, with a total cost of ₹97,892 crore, placing it at the top. Odisha has also announced projects worth ₹27,400 crore.

Second Largest Investment Since Fiscal Year 1996

The total of ₹38.3 lakh crore in new investment projects announced across the country for FY 2024-25 is a historic step. This is the second-largest annual investment since 1996. 69% of this investment is coming from the private sector (domestic and foreign), while 31% is being invested by the public sector.

Road Development to Transform the State’s Future

Roads are the economic arteries of any state. This joint effort by the central and state governments will not only ease transportation but also establish faster and easier connectivity between rural areas and cities, giving a significant boost to trade, tourism, logistics, and agriculture.

News / Special / Rajasthan: ₹67,000 crore for Flyovers and Roads

