scriptRajasthan: 12 children of a specific community… at least 4 of ours, Dhirendra Shastri speaks on population control law | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan: 12 children of a specific community… at least 4 of ours, Dhirendra Shastri speaks on population control law

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has made a big statement while advocating for a population control law in the country.

BhilwaraNov 10, 2024 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

Bhilwara News: Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the head of Bagheshwar Dham, has advocated for a population control law in the country. He also warned that if this does not happen, Hindus will become a minority. Currently, there are 12 children in a specific community, and we have only two. If the law is not made, we should have at least four children. He distributed the tasks of his four children. Two became officers, one became a saint, and one managed the household. Shastri was narrating the Hanuman Katha in Terapanth Nagar on Saturday. He appealed for Hindu unity.
He said that we do not want to make our youth a mahatma or a saint. They should become a true devotee of God. Today, anti-religious activities are increasing rapidly in the country. He mentioned the incidents of cow tail cutting in Bhilwara, the murder of Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur, and the Adarsh murder case in Bhilwara. He also appealed for people to gather at one place or temple every Tuesday and Saturday to spread the message of Hindu unity.
He expressed concern over love jihad and said that we need to save our daughters. We should start giving value to our sons and daughters. Earlier, every household had the Ramayana. Now, every household has a TV, and children have mobile phones. Shastri announced that despite the government’s refusal, 12 lakh devotees had attended the Katha in Bihar. The same scene was seen in Bhilwara.

News / Special / Rajasthan: 12 children of a specific community… at least 4 of ours, Dhirendra Shastri speaks on population control law

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

Tollywood

The leaked photo of Prabhas’ new film Kannappa reveals his role, makers announce

in 2 hours

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

Political

Dotasara in Khinvsar; Reveals About Alliance

in 3 hours

IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Australia Announces Team for First Test Against India, Uncapped Player to Open with Khwaja

in 4 hours

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

Beauty Tips

Benefits of Coriander for Skin: Treating pimples to wrinkles

in 3 hours

Latest Special

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

Special

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

6 days ago

Rajasthan New Districts: Big Decision to be Taken After By-Elections

Special

Rajasthan New Districts: Big Decision to be Taken After By-Elections

6 days ago

Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

Special

Rajasthan News: Yamuna Water is Still a Big Question

1 week ago

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

Special

Government Jobs: Diwali Bonanza, CM Announces 1 Lakh Jobs for Youths This Year

1 week ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.