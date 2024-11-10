Rajasthan: 12 children of a specific community… at least 4 of ours, Dhirendra Shastri speaks on population control law

He said that we do not want to make our youth a mahatma or a saint. They should become a true devotee of God. Today, anti-religious activities are increasing rapidly in the country. He mentioned the incidents of cow tail cutting in Bhilwara, the murder of Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur, and the Adarsh murder case in Bhilwara. He also appealed for people to gather at one place or temple every Tuesday and Saturday to spread the message of Hindu unity.

He expressed concern over love jihad and said that we need to save our daughters. We should start giving value to our sons and daughters. Earlier, every household had the Ramayana. Now, every household has a TV, and children have mobile phones. Shastri announced that despite the government’s refusal, 12 lakh devotees had attended the Katha in Bihar. The same scene was seen in Bhilwara.