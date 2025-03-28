scriptRajasthan: 12 Municipalities Reverted to Gram Panchayats | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: 12 Municipalities Reverted to Gram Panchayats

The state government has reverted 12 municipalities back to gram panchayats. A notification to this effect has been issued by the Department of Self-Governance.

JaipurMar 28, 2025 / 12:41 pm

Patrika Desk

rajasthan map

राजस्थान नक्शा

The Rajasthan state government has reverted 12 municipalities back to gram panchayats. Following a High Court order, the notification establishing these municipalities has been withdrawn. The Department of Local Self-Government has issued a notification to this effect. All these municipalities were established in tribal sub-plan areas and their formation was challenged in the High Court. Their establishment had taken place during the previous Congress government.
The Minister of Local Self-Government, Jhabar Singh Kharra, had informed the state assembly during the recent budget session about the ongoing process of revoking their formation.

These Municipalities Have Had Their Formation Revoked

Rishabhdev (Udaipur), Ghatol (Banswara), Ponk (Jhunjhunu), Raipur (Bhilwara), Jawal (Sirohi), Rani (Alwar),
Khirni (Sawai Madhopur), Lalgarh Jatan (Sri Ganganagar), Ramdevra (Jaisalmer), Raniwara (Jalore), Semari (Salumber), Chawand (Sarada)

Changes to Jaipur’s Urban Limits

Meanwhile, the Department of Local Self-Government has also issued a notification expanding the boundaries of both municipal corporations in Jaipur, the state capital. The government aims to merge the Greater and Heritage Municipal Corporations. A framework for this merger has already been prepared. According to the 2011 census, approximately 1.29 lakh people in the Greater Corporation area and around 25,000 in the Heritage Corporation area have been added.

News / Special / Rajasthan: 12 Municipalities Reverted to Gram Panchayats

