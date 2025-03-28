Rajasthan: 12 Municipalities Reverted to Gram Panchayats

The Minister of Local Self-Government, Jhabar Singh Kharra, had informed the state assembly during the recent budget session about the ongoing process of revoking their formation. These Municipalities Have Had Their Formation Revoked Rishabhdev (Udaipur), Ghatol (Banswara), Ponk (Jhunjhunu), Raipur (Bhilwara), Jawal (Sirohi), Rani (Alwar),

Khirni (Sawai Madhopur), Lalgarh Jatan (Sri Ganganagar), Ramdevra (Jaisalmer), Raniwara (Jalore), Semari (Salumber), Chawand (Sarada) Changes to Jaipur’s Urban Limits Meanwhile, the Department of Local Self-Government has also issued a notification expanding the boundaries of both municipal corporations in Jaipur, the state capital. The government aims to merge the Greater and Heritage Municipal Corporations. A framework for this merger has already been prepared. According to the 2011 census, approximately 1.29 lakh people in the Greater Corporation area and around 25,000 in the Heritage Corporation area have been added.