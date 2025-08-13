13 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Special

Rajasthan AGTF Seizes Grenades, Weapons from Terror Suspects Arrested in Jaipur-Tonk

On the other hand, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has posted about this entire matter on social media platform X, and in this post, Rajasthan Police has also been mentioned.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 13, 2025

Delhi Crime girl caught mobile thief hand over to police in Delhi
Police (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur News: On Tuesday, Punjab Police took the accused involved in a plot to carry out blasts in Delhi and Gwalior by Independence Day to the Behram area of Punjab to recover weapons. All the accused were arrested on Sunday by Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) from Jaipur and Niwai in Tonk. On Tuesday morning, Sonu alias Kali Chir, one of the accused in the grenade blast in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, pointed a pistol at the Punjab Police. In retaliation, police shot the accused in the leg. The injured Sonu was admitted to hospital.

Following this, a grenade, pistol and magazine were recovered on Sonu's indication. According to the Punjab Police, the six arrested accused, including three minors, were in contact with the Pakistan-based ISI-backed terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Bribery for Blasts

Zeeshan Akhtar, a handler based in Canada, had promised the accused ₹5.5 lakh for carrying out grenade blasts in Punjab. After the incident, the money was not paid, and it was stated that for carrying out blasts in Delhi and Gwalior, a further ₹5.5 lakh would be transferred to each account, totalling ₹10.10 lakh.

Rajasthan AGTF Team in Punjab; Further Investigation in Rajasthan

A team led by Inspector Ram Singh of the Rajasthan AGTF arrived in Punjab on Tuesday. No case was registered against the accused arrested in Jaipur and Niwai in Rajasthan, but the team is now gathering information about their contacts in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has posted about the entire matter on social media platform X, mentioning the Rajasthan Police's involvement.

Share the news:

Published on:

13 Aug 2025 12:44 pm

English News / Special / Rajasthan AGTF Seizes Grenades, Weapons from Terror Suspects Arrested in Jaipur-Tonk
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

Janmashtami 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.