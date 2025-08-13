Rajasthan AGTF Seizes Grenades, Weapons from Terror Suspects Arrested in Jaipur-Tonk

Jaipur News: On Tuesday, Punjab Police took the accused involved in a plot to carry out blasts in Delhi and Gwalior by Independence Day to the Behram area of Punjab to recover weapons. All the accused were arrested on Sunday by Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) from Jaipur and Niwai in Tonk. On Tuesday morning, Sonu alias Kali Chir, one of the accused in the grenade blast in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, pointed a pistol at the Punjab Police. In retaliation, police shot the accused in the leg. The injured Sonu was admitted to hospital.