Rajasthan AGTF Seizes Grenades, Weapons from Terror Suspects Arrested in Jaipur-Tonk

Jaipur News: On Tuesday, Punjab Police took the accused involved in a plot to carry out blasts in Delhi and Gwalior by Independence Day to the Behram area of Punjab to recover weapons. All the accused were arrested on Sunday by Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) from Jaipur and Niwai in Tonk. On Tuesday morning, Sonu alias Kali Chir, one of the accused in the grenade blast in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, pointed a pistol at the Punjab Police. In retaliation, police shot the accused in the leg. The injured Sonu was admitted to hospital.
Following this, a grenade, pistol and magazine were recovered on Sonu's indication. According to the Punjab Police, the six arrested accused, including three minors, were in contact with the Pakistan-based ISI-backed terrorist organisation, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
Zeeshan Akhtar, a handler based in Canada, had promised the accused ₹5.5 lakh for carrying out grenade blasts in Punjab. After the incident, the money was not paid, and it was stated that for carrying out blasts in Delhi and Gwalior, a further ₹5.5 lakh would be transferred to each account, totalling ₹10.10 lakh.
A team led by Inspector Ram Singh of the Rajasthan AGTF arrived in Punjab on Tuesday. No case was registered against the accused arrested in Jaipur and Niwai in Rajasthan, but the team is now gathering information about their contacts in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has posted about the entire matter on social media platform X, mentioning the Rajasthan Police's involvement.