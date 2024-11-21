Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

Jaipur’s air is also becoming very bad. The level of air pollution is increasing day by day, reaching the ‘bad to very bad’ category. The city’s air quality index (AQI) has reached 200-300. Even for healthy people, the air has become very bad.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s online data monitoring, Jaipur’s air pollution has been constantly increasing over the past 5 days. It has reached the ‘bad to very bad’ category. On November 16, the AQI was 188, which increased to 179 on November 17. On November 18, it reached the ‘bad’ category, with an AQI of 210, which further increased to 220 on November 19. On Wednesday, Jaipur’s average AQI reached 251, with the highest AQI recorded at 300. In Sitapura, Mansarovar, and Murlipura, the level of PM-2.5 and PM-10 has crossed 400, which is a serious situation.

Five NCR-linked districts In 5 districts connected to NCR, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Tijara-Khairthal, and Bahrod-Kotputli, mining, crusher stone work, brick kilns have been shut down. Work on flyovers, road construction, and other development projects has also been stopped. Additionally, a holiday has been declared for students from class 1 to 5 in Tijara-Khairthal.

For this, the Pollution Control Board has issued instructions to the Education Department, Mining Department, Transport Department, as well as RIICO and Industries. These instructions have been issued based on the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas.