scriptToxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts | Rajasthan air pollution: AQI soars past 300; 5 NCR-linked districts face closure | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

Rajasthan Pollution: Jaipur’s air is also becoming very bad. The level of air pollution is increasing day by day, reaching the ‘bad to very bad’ category.

JaipurNov 21, 2024 / 09:22 am

Patrika Desk

FILE PHOTO

Air Pollution In Rajasthan: Not only Delhi, but the air of many cities in the state has also become bad to very bad. This is causing trouble for people to breathe, and visibility is also decreasing. The problem is increasing day by day. Along with Jaipur, the air quality index (AQI) has crossed 250-400 in many cities including Bhivadi, Sikar, Shri Ganganagar, Kota, Tonk, and Hanumangarh.
Jaipur’s air is also becoming very bad. The level of air pollution is increasing day by day, reaching the ‘bad to very bad’ category. The city’s air quality index (AQI) has reached 200-300. Even for healthy people, the air has become very bad.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s online data monitoring, Jaipur’s air pollution has been constantly increasing over the past 5 days. It has reached the ‘bad to very bad’ category. On November 16, the AQI was 188, which increased to 179 on November 17. On November 18, it reached the ‘bad’ category, with an AQI of 210, which further increased to 220 on November 19. On Wednesday, Jaipur’s average AQI reached 251, with the highest AQI recorded at 300. In Sitapura, Mansarovar, and Murlipura, the level of PM-2.5 and PM-10 has crossed 400, which is a serious situation.

Five NCR-linked districts

In 5 districts connected to NCR, including Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg, Tijara-Khairthal, and Bahrod-Kotputli, mining, crusher stone work, brick kilns have been shut down. Work on flyovers, road construction, and other development projects has also been stopped. Additionally, a holiday has been declared for students from class 1 to 5 in Tijara-Khairthal.
For this, the Pollution Control Board has issued instructions to the Education Department, Mining Department, Transport Department, as well as RIICO and Industries. These instructions have been issued based on the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas.

News / Special / Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

Special

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

in 5 hours

Rajasthan road accident: Scooty riders flung 35 feet after pickup collision, all three dead

Special

Rajasthan road accident: Scooty riders flung 35 feet after pickup collision, all three dead

in 5 hours

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

National News

Weather Update: Brace for severe cold, rain likely in these states, says IMD

18 hours ago

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

18 hours ago

Jharkhand Election 2024

Jharkhand Exit Poll: इस एग्जिट पोल से हेमंत सोरेन हुए खुश, BJP की नहीं INDIA गठबंधन की बन रही सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Exit Poll: इस एग्जिट पोल से हेमंत सोरेन हुए खुश, BJP की नहीं INDIA गठबंधन की बन रही सरकार

7 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी अपनी प्रतिक्रिया, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

8 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: झारखंड में तस्वीर में हुई साफ, जानें एक्जिट पोल में किसकी बन रही है सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll: झारखंड में तस्वीर में हुई साफ, जानें एक्जिट पोल में किसकी बन रही है सरकार

9 hours ago

Jharkhand Election Voting: JMM ने बाबूलाल मरांडी पर लगाए आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप, EC को भेजे फोटो

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election Voting: JMM ने बाबूलाल मरांडी पर लगाए आचार संहिता उल्लंघन के आरोप, EC को भेजे फोटो

11 hours ago

Jharkhand Election: दोपहर 1 बजे तक 47.92 फीसदी मतदान, जानें सबसे ज्यादा कहां हुई वोटिंग

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: दोपहर 1 बजे तक 47.92 फीसदी मतदान, जानें सबसे ज्यादा कहां हुई वोटिंग

13 hours ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

Maharashtra Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें किसने क्या कहा

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Exit Poll: एग्जिट पोल पर नेताओं ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें किसने क्या कहा

7 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: मतदान केंद्र पर उम्मीदवार को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: मतदान केंद्र पर उम्मीदवार को आया हार्ट अटैक, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत

7 hours ago

Maharashtra Exit Polls: बीजेपी गठबंधन का बजेगा डंका, आघाडी सत्ता से दूर! एग्जिट पोल में इतनी सीटें मिलने का अनुमान

मुंबई

Maharashtra Exit Polls: बीजेपी गठबंधन का बजेगा डंका, आघाडी सत्ता से दूर! एग्जिट पोल में इतनी सीटें मिलने का अनुमान

7 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र के बीड में बड़ा हंगामा, 3 मतदान केंद्रों पर तोड़फोड़, 4 जगहों पर बूथ कैप्चरिंग की कोशिश

मुंबई

महाराष्ट्र के बीड में बड़ा हंगामा, 3 मतदान केंद्रों पर तोड़फोड़, 4 जगहों पर बूथ कैप्चरिंग की कोशिश

11 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: सुप्रिया सुले ने बिटकॉइन घोटाले से जुड़े आरोपों को बताया झूठा, साइबर सेल में दर्ज कराई शिकायत

मुंबई

Maharashtra Election: सुप्रिया सुले ने बिटकॉइन घोटाले से जुड़े आरोपों को बताया झूठा, साइबर सेल में दर्ज कराई शिकायत

14 hours ago

Latest Special

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

Special

Toxic pollution grips Rajasthan as AQI tops 300; key activities halt in 5 NCR-linked districts

in 5 hours

Alwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health

Special

Alwar tops in adulteration, endangering public health

2 days ago

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

Special

Collector Tina Dabi’s ‘Navo Barmer’ campaign faces allegations from councillors and MP

2 days ago

22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

Special

22-year-old man and his brother’s wife attempt suicide in hotel; police shocked by what they found

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.