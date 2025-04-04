Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

Fourth-Class Employee Recruitment in the State Recruitment of over 53,000 fourth-class employees in the state has been stalled since last year. The government is now claiming to conduct the examination this year. Sanitation Worker Recruitment The recruitment of sanitation workers has been entangled in procedural issues for the past two and a half years. The government has amended the rules several times; following disputes over experience certificates in several municipalities, the recruitment was cancelled. The government is now conducting recruitment under a new pattern. Recruitment of over 53,000 fourth-class employees in the state has been stalled since last year. The government is now claiming to conduct the examination this year.The recruitment of sanitation workers has been entangled in procedural issues for the past two and a half years. The government has amended the rules several times; following disputes over experience certificates in several municipalities, the recruitment was cancelled. The government is now conducting recruitment under a new pattern.

Potential Calendar of Competitive Examinations Examination Name – Date Jail Warden Recruitment – 9th, 11th & 12th April

Patwari Recruitment – 10th & 11th May

CHO Recruitment – 6th June

Gram Vikas Adhikari Recruitment – 11th & 12th July

Librarian Recruitment – 22nd July

Platoon Commander Recruitment – 11th & 12th August

Laboratory Assistant Recruitment – 2nd, 3rd & 4th November

Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) – 26th December

Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment – 25th January 2026

Common Eligibility Test (Secondary) – 20th February 2026

Women Supervisor Recruitment – 8th March 2026.

Awaiting Large-Scale Recruitments in These Departments Education Department: Thousands of teacher appointments.

Medical Department: Recruitment of nursing, CHO, and paramedical staff.

Revenue Department: Much-awaited recruitments for Patwari and Gram Vikas Adhikari positions.

Energy Department: Appointments for technical assistants and engineers.