scriptRajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

Rajasthan Government Jobs: Unemployed individuals in Rajasthan are demanding that the state government release a department-wise calendar for the 1.25 lakh job recruitments announced in the budget.

SikarApr 04, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Government Announced Government Jobs but did not Release Recruitment Calendar 30 lakh Unemployed in Confusion
Rajasthan Government Job: While the Bhajanlal government’s announcement of over 125,000 government recruitments in this year’s budget offered hope to the unemployed, the lack of clarity on the number of positions per department has left over 3 million unemployed Rajasthanis in a state of uncertainty. The unemployed are awaiting large-scale recruitments in various departments, including education, medical, revenue, and energy, but the absence of a recruitment calendar has left candidates confused. The unemployed are demanding that the government release a department-wise calendar for the 125,000 recruitments announced in the budget so they can plan their preparations effectively.

Fourth-Class Employee Recruitment in the State

Recruitment of over 53,000 fourth-class employees in the state has been stalled since last year. The government is now claiming to conduct the examination this year.

 

Sanitation Worker Recruitment

The recruitment of sanitation workers has been entangled in procedural issues for the past two and a half years. The government has amended the rules several times; following disputes over experience certificates in several municipalities, the recruitment was cancelled. The government is now conducting recruitment under a new pattern.

Potential Calendar of Competitive Examinations

Examination Name – Date

Jail Warden Recruitment – 9th, 11th & 12th April
Patwari Recruitment – 10th & 11th May
CHO Recruitment – 6th June
Gram Vikas Adhikari Recruitment – 11th & 12th July
Librarian Recruitment – 22nd July
Platoon Commander Recruitment – 11th & 12th August
Laboratory Assistant Recruitment – 2nd, 3rd & 4th November
Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) – 26th December
Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment – 25th January 2026
Common Eligibility Test (Secondary) – 20th February 2026
Women Supervisor Recruitment – 8th March 2026.

Awaiting Large-Scale Recruitments in These Departments

Education Department: Thousands of teacher appointments.
Medical Department: Recruitment of nursing, CHO, and paramedical staff.
Revenue Department: Much-awaited recruitments for Patwari and Gram Vikas Adhikari positions.
Energy Department: Appointments for technical assistants and engineers.

Expert Opinion

The initiative to release the recruitment calendar is commendable, but the government should also prioritize the timelines for examinations and the process of releasing results. After announcing 125,000 recruitments, the government should provide clear information on the number of positions per department to alleviate the uncertainty among the unemployed.
Parmeshwar Sharma, Career Counsellor

News / Special / Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

National News

Waqf Bill clears Rajya Sabha after fiery 13-hour debate

in 5 hours

Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

Bollywood

Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar Passes Away at 87

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

Special

Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

in 5 hours

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

Sports

RCB Captain Blames Senior Batsmen After Crushing Home Defeat Against GT

19 hours ago

Latest Special

Saras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices

Special

Saras Dairy Raises Milk Procurement Prices

14 hours ago

Holiday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan

Special

Holiday News: Schools and government offices to remain closed from 10th to 14th April in Rajasthan

2 days ago

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

2 days ago

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.