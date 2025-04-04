Rajasthan Announces 125,000 Government Jobs, but No Recruitment Calendar Issued, Leaving 3 Million Unemployed in Limbo

Fourth-Class Employee Recruitment in the StateRecruitment of over 53,000 fourth-class employees in the state has been stalled since last year. The government is now claiming to conduct the examination this year.
Sanitation Worker RecruitmentThe recruitment of sanitation workers has been entangled in procedural issues for the past two and a half years. The government has amended the rules several times; following disputes over experience certificates in several municipalities, the recruitment was cancelled. The government is now conducting recruitment under a new pattern.
Potential Calendar of Competitive ExaminationsExamination Name – Date Jail Warden Recruitment – 9th, 11th & 12th April
Patwari Recruitment – 10th & 11th May
CHO Recruitment – 6th June
Gram Vikas Adhikari Recruitment – 11th & 12th July
Librarian Recruitment – 22nd July
Platoon Commander Recruitment – 11th & 12th August
Laboratory Assistant Recruitment – 2nd, 3rd & 4th November
Common Eligibility Test (Graduate Level) – 26th December
Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment – 25th January 2026
Common Eligibility Test (Secondary) – 20th February 2026
Women Supervisor Recruitment – 8th March 2026.
Awaiting Large-Scale Recruitments in These DepartmentsEducation Department: Thousands of teacher appointments.
Medical Department: Recruitment of nursing, CHO, and paramedical staff.
Revenue Department: Much-awaited recruitments for Patwari and Gram Vikas Adhikari positions.
Energy Department: Appointments for technical assistants and engineers.
Expert OpinionThe initiative to release the recruitment calendar is commendable, but the government should also prioritize the timelines for examinations and the process of releasing results. After announcing 125,000 recruitments, the government should provide clear information on the number of positions per department to alleviate the uncertainty among the unemployed.
Parmeshwar Sharma, Career Counsellor