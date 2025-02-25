scriptAnother Player Dies of Heart Attack | Rajasthan: Another Dies of Heart Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Another Player Dies of Heart Attack

Heart attack cases are rising rapidly. Another case of a player dying from a heart attack has come to light.

JaipurFeb 25, 2025 / 12:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur: Heart attack cases are rising rapidly. A shocking incident has emerged where a player from Jaipur has died due to a heart attack.

The case is from Chandigarh, where three days ago, during the All India University Wushu Championship, district champion Mohit Sharma suffered a heart attack in the middle of a match. Tragically, he passed away.
After his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Chandigarh’s Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Organiser Deepak Kumar stated that Mohit had already won the first round and was leading in the second round. His condition worsened as soon as he entered the ring, and he fell face down. The referee present tried to lift him, but was unable to. He was then taken from the ring. Mohit died while playing the match in the ring itself.
It is noteworthy that last year, former cricketer Yash Gaud also died during a tournament in Jaipur. 58-year-old Yash Gaud was fielding after bowling. A veteran double-wicket tournament was underway at Vinayak Cricket Ground on Kalwar Road. After completing an over, Yash Gaud was fielding at square leg when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. All the players rushed to Yash’s aid and administered CPR, but he remained unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

