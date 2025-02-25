Another Player Dies of Heart Attack

After his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Chandigarh’s Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination. Organiser Deepak Kumar stated that Mohit had already won the first round and was leading in the second round. His condition worsened as soon as he entered the ring, and he fell face down. The referee present tried to lift him, but was unable to. He was then taken from the ring. Mohit died while playing the match in the ring itself.

It is noteworthy that last year, former cricketer Yash Gaud also died during a tournament in Jaipur. 58-year-old Yash Gaud was fielding after bowling. A veteran double-wicket tournament was underway at Vinayak Cricket Ground on Kalwar Road. After completing an over, Yash Gaud was fielding at square leg when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. All the players rushed to Yash’s aid and administered CPR, but he remained unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.