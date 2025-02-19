Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

The Deputy CM and Finance Minister announced that Agniveers will receive reservation benefits in state government jobs. According to Diya Kumari, Agniveers will now receive reservations in police, prison, forest department services, and also in fire services.

Several Key Announcements for Youth Employment Rajasthan’s Budget 2025 included several key announcements for youth. In the next financial year, 125,000 positions will be filled in government departments and public sector undertakings. The announcement of the Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 was also made. It is proposed to provide employment to 150,000 young people in the private sector. The Vivekanda Employment Assistance Centre will be established. In the coming year, 1500 startups will be created, and funding will be provided to more than 750 startups.