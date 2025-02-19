scriptRajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Budget 2025: Agniveers to Get Reservation in These Government Jobs, Diya Kumari Announces

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Good news for Agniveers in Rajasthan. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Diya Kumari presented the Rajasthan Budget 2025.

JaipurFeb 19, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Budget 2025: Good news for Agniveers in Rajasthan. Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the Rajasthan Budget 2025 on 19 February.

The budget included a significant gift for Agniveers.
The Deputy CM and Finance Minister announced that Agniveers will receive reservation benefits in state government jobs. According to Diya Kumari, Agniveers will now receive reservations in police, prison, forest department services, and also in fire services.

Several Key Announcements for Youth Employment

Rajasthan’s Budget 2025 included several key announcements for youth. In the next financial year, 125,000 positions will be filled in government departments and public sector undertakings.

The announcement of the Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025 was also made. It is proposed to provide employment to 150,000 young people in the private sector. The Vivekanda Employment Assistance Centre will be established. In the coming year, 1500 startups will be created, and funding will be provided to more than 750 startups.

Agniveer: A Central Government Scheme

Agniveer is a central government scheme. Under this scheme, young people get the opportunity to serve in the Indian Armed Forces (Army, Air Force, and Navy) for four years.

