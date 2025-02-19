scriptRajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

To provide relief to electricity consumers, the Rajasthan government has announced an increase in free electricity from 100 units to 150 units per month.

JaipurFeb 19, 2025 / 01:27 pm

Patrika Desk

Five Big Announcements in Rajasthan Budget 2025: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented Rajasthan’s budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly on Wednesday. This year’s budget is based on a ‘Green’ theme, focusing on infrastructure, rural development, energy, entrepreneurship, and new initiatives. Five key announcements offering significant relief to the people of the state include:

1. Free Electricity Increased from 100 Units to 150 Units

To provide relief to electricity consumers, the Rajasthan government has announced an increase in free electricity from 100 units to 150 units per month. Additionally, 1050 positions will be filled in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) to ensure the smooth operation of drinking water schemes.

2. Announcement of 1000 Tubewells and 1500 Handpumps

To mitigate water scarcity, the government has also announced the installation of 1000 new tubewells and 1500 handpumps. This will improve water supply in both rural and urban areas.

3. ₹10 Crore for Road Development in Each Assembly Constituency

A budget of ₹10 crore has been allocated for road development in each assembly constituency in the state. In addition, ₹15 crore has been provided for the desert regions.

4. 50,000 Agricultural and 5,000 Domestic Electricity Connections

The state government has announced the provision of 50,000 agricultural and 5,000 domestic electricity connections for farmers and domestic consumers.

5. ₹12,000 Crore for Jaipur Metro’s Phase 2

The government has allocated a budget of ₹12,000 crore to expedite the second phase of the Jaipur Metro.

Meaning of the ‘Green’ Theme

The budget is framed around a ‘Green’ theme, prioritizing five key areas:

  • ‘G’ – Gati – Speed/Momentum): Strengthening infrastructure, including water, electricity, and road transport.
  • ‘R’ – Rural Development: Significant investment in rural development, agriculture, animal husbandry, education, and health.
  • ‘E’ – Entrepreneurship: Incentives will be provided to boost startups and MSMEs.
  • ‘E’ – Energy: Provisions for grants and subsidies to encourage solar energy and e-vehicles.
  • ‘N’ – New Dimensions: Revamping existing schemes to accelerate their implementation.

Budget Presented in a Chundari Saree

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the budget wearing a traditional Chundari saree. The Chundari is considered a symbol of Rajasthan’s rich cultural heritage and is seen as an auspicious sign.

