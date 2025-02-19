Rajasthan Budget 2025: Five Key Announcements

1. Free Electricity Increased from 100 Units to 150 Units To provide relief to electricity consumers, the Rajasthan government has announced an increase in free electricity from 100 units to 150 units per month. Additionally, 1050 positions will be filled in the Public Health Engineering Department (PHE) to ensure the smooth operation of drinking water schemes.

2. Announcement of 1000 Tubewells and 1500 Handpumps To mitigate water scarcity, the government has also announced the installation of 1000 new tubewells and 1500 handpumps. This will improve water supply in both rural and urban areas.

3. ₹10 Crore for Road Development in Each Assembly Constituency A budget of ₹10 crore has been allocated for road development in each assembly constituency in the state. In addition, ₹15 crore has been provided for the desert regions.

4. 50,000 Agricultural and 5,000 Domestic Electricity Connections The state government has announced the provision of 50,000 agricultural and 5,000 domestic electricity connections for farmers and domestic consumers. 5. ₹12,000 Crore for Jaipur Metro’s Phase 2 The government has allocated a budget of ₹12,000 crore to expedite the second phase of the Jaipur Metro.