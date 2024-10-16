Rajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats?

scriptRajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats? | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan by-election 2024: The Congress is getting restless regarding the assembly by-elections. The party is considering ticket distribution based on field surveys, but nepotism is prevalent in three out of four seats under the Congress’s quota. The big question is, how will the Congress overcome this?

The Congress is getting restless regarding the assembly by-elections. Based on field surveys, party leaders are staking claims for ticket distribution, but nepotism is prevalent in three out of four seats under the Congress’s quota. This is being discussed from the region to the party headquarters. Out of the seven vacant seats, four are from the Congress, one from the BJP, one from the RLP, and one from the BSP.
The Congress has Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniyara, and Ramgarh seats. Except for Deoli-Uniyara, the names of family members of leaders are being considered for the other three seats. In Deoli-Uniyara, the claims of Meena and Gurjar leaders are strong. The Khinvsar seat belongs to the RLP, and the Chaurasi seat belongs to the BSP. There is talk of an alliance between the Congress and these parties, but no leader has officially clarified the situation. Meanwhile, Congress is also preparing for these seats.

Alliance is not clear

The situation regarding the alliance between the Congress and the RLP on the Khinvsar assembly seat and with the BSP on the Chaurasi seat is not clear. In this scenario, everyone is making their preparations. Since no alliance has been formed, Congress leaders are also staking claims. However, no big name has emerged yet. The party is also taking feedback on the Salumber seat, where no big name has emerged yet.

Nepotism in These Seats

Dausa: The Daosa assembly seat became vacant after Murarilal Meena became an MP. Now, his wife Savita Meena and daughter Niharika Meena’s names are being considered. Former MLA GR Khantana is also trying his luck.
Ramgarh: The Ramgarh assembly seat became vacant after the death of MLA Jubair Khan. Now, his younger son Aryan Khan’s name is being considered.

Jhunjhunu: The Jhunjhunu assembly seat became vacant after Brijendra Ola became an MP. Now, his wife Rajbala Ola, son Amit Ola, and daughter-in-law Akanksha Ola’s names are being considered.
Deoli-Uniyara: The Deoli-Uniyara seat became vacant after Harish Meena became an MP. Here, some names from Meena’s family, as well as those of other big leaders, are being considered.

