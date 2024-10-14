Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

After the video of the lizard’s tail being found in the food went viral, Union Agriculture Minister and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary spoke to the university’s VC and said that the matter will be investigated. He stated that the health and well-being of students cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Chaos Ensues Chaos erupted in the university’s mess when a lizard’s tail was found in the vegetable curry served to students. Angry students lodged a complaint with the mess in charge and also sent an email to the Chief Warden. It is being reported that a student had a dispute with a mess worker, which led to the lizard’s tail being intentionally added to the food.