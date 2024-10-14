scriptRajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

Rajasthan News: After a video of a lizard’s tail being found in food surfaced, Union Agriculture Minister Bhagirath Chaudhary spoke to the university’s VC and said that the matter will be investigated.

AjmerOct 14, 2024 / 09:00 am

Patrika Desk

lizard tail in food
Ajmer. Rajasthan Central University in Ajmer has once again found itself in the midst of controversy. A lizard’s tail was found in the vegetable curry served to students in the university’s mess. This incident has sparked outrage among students who are demanding improvement in the quality of food.
After the video of the lizard’s tail being found in the food went viral, Union Agriculture Minister and Ajmer MP Bhagirath Chaudhary spoke to the university’s VC and said that the matter will be investigated. He stated that the health and well-being of students cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Chaos Ensues

Chaos erupted in the university’s mess when a lizard’s tail was found in the vegetable curry served to students. Angry students lodged a complaint with the mess in charge and also sent an email to the Chief Warden. It is being reported that a student had a dispute with a mess worker, which led to the lizard’s tail being intentionally added to the food.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Students are outraged over the recurring incidents of poor food quality in the university’s mess. A video of the lizard’s tail being found in the food has gone viral on social media. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred, with students previously finding insects and dead lizards in their food.

