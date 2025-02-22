scriptRajasthan: Death Threat to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Prompts Jail Search | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Death Threat to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma Prompts Jail Search

DausaFeb 22, 2025

CM Threat Dausa: A death threat against CM Bhajan Lal has been received from prison once again. This time, Dausa district’s Central Jail, Shyalawas Jail, is under scrutiny. A threat to kill the CM was issued from within the jail. The incident is reported to have occurred last night, prompting police to launch a search operation within the prison.
According to sources, a prisoner serving a sentence under the POCSO Act made a call to the Jaipur police control room between 12:30 and 1:00 AM, issuing a threat in the name of the Chief Minister. Once the police traced the call, the location was identified as Dausa district jail. Jaipur and Dausa police immediately sprang into action.
Following the incident, teams from ASP Guru Sharan Rao, Nangal Deputy SP Charul Gupta, and Papadada and Nangal police stations began an investigation within the jail. During the search, mobile phones were reportedly recovered from prisoners. The police are currently thoroughly investigating the matter and attempting to ascertain how the mobile phones entered the jail.
This is not the first time the Chief Minister has received threats from prison. Seven months ago, another inmate in the same jail called the Jaipur police control room and threatened to kill the CM. Then too, the police conducted a search operation in the jail, seizing mobile phones and arresting one individual. Thirteen months prior to that, a similar threat was issued from Jaipur’s Central Jail. These incidents clearly indicate that mobile phones continue to infiltrate prisons unchecked.

