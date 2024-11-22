scriptRajasthan: Declared dead, man breathes again on funeral pyre after post-mortem and freezer ordeal | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Declared dead, man breathes again on funeral pyre after post-mortem and freezer ordeal

His condition is currently stable, and the district collector has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

JhunjhunuNov 22, 2024 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Jhunjhunu: A shocking case of negligence has emerged at the city’s largest government hospital, Bhagwan Das Khetan Hospital. Doctors reportedly performed a post-mortem on a man who was still alive, mistaking him for dead. He was then placed in a deep freezer.
Later, members of an organisation took the man to the crematorium for his funeral. As he was laid on the pyre, he began breathing again. The man, who had been declared dead, is now receiving treatment in the ICU of the same hospital.
Details of the case

According to the case, Rohitash (47), a mentally challenged person living in Ma Sevva Sansthan’s shelter home, fell ill on Thursday afternoon. His treatment began at the emergency department of Jhunjhunu’s BD Khetan Hospital. During the treatment, around 1:30 pm, the doctors declared him dead. After that, he was even kept in the hospital’s mortuary deep freezer. A postmortem was performed two hours later, and a panchnama was also prepared.

Breathing starts on the funeral pyre

The doctors declared the person dead and handed him over to the organisation. When the organisation’s members placed him on the funeral pyre, he started breathing. His body showed signs of movement, causing panic among those present. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He is now being treated at BDK Hospital, and his condition is said to be stable.

Chaos in the Hospital

After the matter came to light, the officials were in a state of panic. Collector Ramavtar Meena formed a committee. On the collector’s orders, Tehsildar Mahendra Mund, Deputy Director of Social Justice and Human Rights Department Pavan Poonia, and other officials reached the hospital. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a meeting of doctors continued late into the night in the presence of PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar. After the meeting, all the officials returned to the collector’s office, where another meeting took place. They discussed the matter with higher authorities.

