Rajasthan: Declared dead, man breathes again on funeral pyre after post-mortem and freezer ordeal

Later, members of an organisation took the man to the crematorium for his funeral. As he was laid on the pyre, he began breathing again. The man, who had been declared dead, is now receiving treatment in the ICU of the same hospital.

His condition is currently stable, and the district collector has formed a committee to investigate the matter. Details of the case According to the case, Rohitash (47), a mentally challenged person living in Ma Sevva Sansthan’s shelter home, fell ill on Thursday afternoon. His treatment began at the emergency department of Jhunjhunu’s BD Khetan Hospital. During the treatment, around 1:30 pm, the doctors declared him dead. After that, he was even kept in the hospital’s mortuary deep freezer. A postmortem was performed two hours later, and a panchnama was also prepared.

Breathing starts on the funeral pyre The doctors declared the person dead and handed him over to the organisation. When the organisation’s members placed him on the funeral pyre, he started breathing. His body showed signs of movement, causing panic among those present. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He is now being treated at BDK Hospital, and his condition is said to be stable.