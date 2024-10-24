scriptRajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees | Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

Rajasthan Govt Employees: Before Diwali, Bhajanlal Government has given double good news to the state’s six lakh employees. One of which is starting from today.

JaipurOct 24, 2024 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

Diwali Bonus

Diwali Bonus

There is good news for the government employees of Rajasthan. The Bhajanlal government has given double good news to the state’s six lakh employees before Diwali. One of which is starting from today. Yes, the process of paying bonuses to the employees of the state will start from Thursday, i.e., today. Another good thing is that this time the salary will also be received on October 30. The pension payment to retired officers and employees will also be made on October 30.
The order to give bonuses to employees was issued by the state government on October 13, while the order regarding salary was issued on Wednesday. In the salary-related order, it has been said that due to the Diwali holidays on October 31, the payment of October salaries and allowances to all officers and employees of Panchayati Raj and the state government will be made on October 30. Similarly, the pension of retired officers and employees will also be received on October 30. This order will also apply to the offices of the Rajasthan government located in Delhi.

How Much Bonus Will the State Employees Get?

It is worth noting that the Bhajanlal government will give a maximum bonus of Rs 6,774 to each government employee. Out of which 75% of the amount will be given in cash to the employees, while the remaining 25% amount will be deposited into their general provident fund account.

News / Special / Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

National News

What Sparked the Controversy Over Yuvraj Singh’s Cancer Organisation Poster?

in 4 hours

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

National News

Manipur: 7,660 Houses to Be Built for Violence-Affected, Announces CM Biren Singh

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

Special

Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

in 4 hours

‘I didn’t know that permission was required to cut trees’, says Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor in Supreme Court

National News

‘I didn’t know that permission was required to cut trees’, says Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor in Supreme Court

15 hours ago

Latest Special

Social Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Police Complaint Filed

Special

Social Media Controversy Involving Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; Police Complaint Filed

16 hours ago

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

Special

Cyber Fraud: Patrika team’s investigation revels Cyber thugs Network

17 hours ago

Banswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

Special

Banswara News: Ration Dealers’ Scam Leaves Consumers Troubled—Thumb Impressions Collected, but Rations Not Distributed

2 days ago

Jodhpur News: Senior leader Mohan Meghwal, who was associated with BJP since its establishment, passes away

Special

Jodhpur News: Senior leader Mohan Meghwal, who was associated with BJP since its establishment, passes away

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.