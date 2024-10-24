Rajasthan Diwali Bonus: Good News for Government Employees

The order to give bonuses to employees was issued by the state government on October 13, while the order regarding salary was issued on Wednesday. In the salary-related order, it has been said that due to the Diwali holidays on October 31, the payment of October salaries and allowances to all officers and employees of Panchayati Raj and the state government will be made on October 30. Similarly, the pension of retired officers and employees will also be received on October 30. This order will also apply to the offices of the Rajasthan government located in Delhi.

How Much Bonus Will the State Employees Get? It is worth noting that the Bhajanlal government will give a maximum bonus of Rs 6,774 to each government employee. Out of which 75% of the amount will be given in cash to the employees, while the remaining 25% amount will be deposited into their general provident fund account.