Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women's Accounts

Rajasthan Diwas 2025: The celebrations for Rajasthan Diwas have commenced in Barmer. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated 11 schemes across 7 departments on the first day.

Barmer
Mar 26, 2025 / 09:51 am

Patrika Desk

cm-bhajanlal-4
Barmer: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari inaugurated the Rajasthan Diwas celebrations in Barmer with a women’s conference. The Chief Minister launched 11 schemes across 7 departments. ₹375 crore were transferred to women’s accounts under these schemes.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that the nation’s development is impossible without women’s contribution. He highlighted India’s pride in having the highest number of women pilots. He also mentioned that not a single exam paper leak occurred in the year since the government’s formation, and that the paper mafia is being systematically imprisoned. He urged young people to prepare for upcoming government recruitments. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling all promises made in its manifesto.
Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, commenting on the women’s turnout at the event, said that while there were initial concerns about the event’s attendance in Barmer, the women present had created history. She stated that such a large-scale event had not been held before and pledged to work towards the betterment of women.
Ministers Joraram Kumawat and KK Vishnoi were also present at the event.

Launch of 11 Schemes

1. Ladli Protsahan Yojana: ₹7.50 crore to 30,000 girls
2. Women’s Self Help Groups: ₹100 crore CIF amount transferred
3. Induction Cooktops: Distribution to 3,000 women
4. Kali Bai Bhil Yojana: Scooters for 5,000 girl students
5. Gargi Award, Girl Child Encouragement & Chief Minister Hamari Betiyan Yojana: ₹13.16 crore transferred to the accounts of 31,790 girls
6. Vivekananda Scholarship: Funds sanctioned for meritorious girl students
7. LPG Subsidy: ₹200 crore to 1.10 crore women-headed families
8. Take Home Ration: Increased milk quantity from 15 grams to 25 grams
9. Libraries for competitive exams in 36 colleges
10. Utensil Bank: Funds released to 1000 Gram Panchayats

