Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women’s Accounts

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that the nation’s development is impossible without women’s contribution. He highlighted India’s pride in having the highest number of women pilots. He also mentioned that not a single exam paper leak occurred in the year since the government’s formation, and that the paper mafia is being systematically imprisoned. He urged young people to prepare for upcoming government recruitments. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling all promises made in its manifesto.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, commenting on the women’s turnout at the event, said that while there were initial concerns about the event’s attendance in Barmer, the women present had created history. She stated that such a large-scale event had not been held before and pledged to work towards the betterment of women.