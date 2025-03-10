scriptRajasthan Driver Recruitment Exam Update: Application Deadline Approaching | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Driver Recruitment Exam Update: Application Deadline Approaching

Rajasthan Driver Exam 2024: Clearing the Confusion, RSMSSB Issues New Notice. Important Points to Know Before Applying.

JaipurMar 10, 2025 / 03:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Driver Bharti 2025

Rajasthan Driver Bharti 2025

Jaipur. If you are preparing for the Rajasthan Vehicle Driver Direct Recruitment Examination, there is a new update. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has clarified that the Vehicle Driver Direct Recruitment Examination 2024 will be conducted on a “Not CET” basis.
It may be noted that the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board recently released a revised examination calendar for 44 recruitment examinations. This examination calendar mentioned CET as the eligibility criterion for the Vehicle Driver recruitment examination.
This created confusion among the candidates preparing for the Vehicle Driver recruitment examination, as the CET was not mentioned in the Vehicle Driver notification. Following this, several candidates registered their objections with the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Subsequently, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board issued a revised notification clarifying that “Non-CET” should be read in place of CET mentioned for the Vehicle Driver Direct Recruitment Examination 2024.

Examination on 23 November

Regarding the Vehicle Driver Direct Recruitment Examination, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced that the examination will be held on 23 November this year. The examination will be conducted for 2756 posts.
The application process for this recruitment examination began on 27 February. Applications can be submitted until 28 March. According to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, as of 10 March, 8691 application forms had been submitted for the Driver recruitment examination.

