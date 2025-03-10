Rajasthan Driver Recruitment Exam Update: Application Deadline Approaching

It may be noted that the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board recently released a revised examination calendar for 44 recruitment examinations. This examination calendar mentioned CET as the eligibility criterion for the Vehicle Driver recruitment examination.

This created confusion among the candidates preparing for the Vehicle Driver recruitment examination, as the CET was not mentioned in the Vehicle Driver notification. Following this, several candidates registered their objections with the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. Subsequently, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board issued a revised notification clarifying that “Non-CET” should be read in place of CET mentioned for the Vehicle Driver Direct Recruitment Examination 2024.

Examination on 23 November Regarding the Vehicle Driver Direct Recruitment Examination, the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has announced that the examination will be held on 23 November this year. The examination will be conducted for 2756 posts.

The application process for this recruitment examination began on 27 February. Applications can be submitted until 28 March. According to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, as of 10 March, 8691 application forms had been submitted for the Driver recruitment examination.