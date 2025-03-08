Rajasthan: Dump Truck Mows Down Family of Five, Three Killed

Rajasthan Road Accident: Five people walking along a roadside in Barmer district, Rajasthan, were crushed by a dumper truck laden with stones on Friday night. Three people died in the accident.

Barmer•Mar 08, 2025 / 10:40 am• Patrika Desk

Barmer: In Rajasthan’s Barmer district, a dumper truck laden with stones crushed five people walking by the roadside on Friday night. Three people died in the accident, while two others sustained serious injuries and were referred to Barmer. The deceased were a grandfather, grandmother, and grandson. The injured couple are the son and daughter-in-law of the deceased, Natharam.

Gudamalani Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sukhram Bishnoi, stated that Natharam owned a field near Lukhu Bakhari village in the Dhorimanna police station area. At night, Natharam, his wife Timudevi, and grandson Naresh were returning home from the field when they were struck by the stone-laden dumper. Natharam (65), son of Kanaram; Timudevi (60), wife of Natharam; and Naresh (10) died at the scene. Bishnoi said the accident occurred 100 metres from Natharam's house. Screams and cries erupted at the scene after the accident. A traffic jam ensued on the national highway, and the bodies were scattered on the road. Angry residents blocked the highway. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhram Bishnoi and the station house officer, Bagduram, pacified the crowd. After the accident, the dumper driver went to a nearby petrol pump, parked the dumper, and fled.