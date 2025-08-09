Rajasthan: Empty Special Train Runs Due to Railway Negligence, Social Media Notice Two Hours Prior Leads to Trolling

Dheeraj Gupta Tej, a member of the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee, commented that the railway's decision to run this train without prior publicity was ridiculous, as it resulted in an almost empty train. He demanded that the railway management clarify when they received information about the need for the train and when they took action. He pointed out that passengers did not benefit from this decision, and that if there was extra crowding in Bhopal and Sehore, the decision could have been made earlier in the day.