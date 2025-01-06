Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue

Gang Operations and Technological Exploitation The investigation revealed that the gang, in collusion with employees at various examination centres, hacked the online examination system. This gang leaked exam papers using high-tech methods, affecting numerous candidates. Interrogation of the arrested accused is ongoing, and police raids are underway at other locations.

Raids Conducted Police identified the gang members and raided their locations. The Jaipur Police Commissioner stated that strict action will be taken to prevent such activities. Recommendations have been made to strengthen security measures at examination centres.