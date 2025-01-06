scriptRajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Exam Paper Leak: 14 Arrested, Raids Continue



JaipurJan 06, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Patrika Desk

National Seeds Corporation Online Exam Paper Leak: Jaipur police have made a major revelation in the case of the online exam paper leak of the National Seeds Corporation. Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and DCP West Amit Kumar Budania, in a press conference, stated that 25 individuals associated with the gang have been named, of whom 14 have been arrested. Eight of the arrested accused were apprehended by the West District Police and six by the SOG (Special Operations Group).

Gang Operations and Technological Exploitation

The investigation revealed that the gang, in collusion with employees at various examination centres, hacked the online examination system. This gang leaked exam papers using high-tech methods, affecting numerous candidates. Interrogation of the arrested accused is ongoing, and police raids are underway at other locations.

Raids Conducted

Police identified the gang members and raided their locations. The Jaipur Police Commissioner stated that strict action will be taken to prevent such activities. Recommendations have been made to strengthen security measures at examination centres.

