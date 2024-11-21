Rajasthan: Former BJP leader fatally attacked while buying vegetables

The deceased’s brother Bhuraram has stated in the FIR that Gandeelal Meena was buying vegetables at a shop near Patan Chowk on Tuesday evening when a car stopped. There were 5-6 people in it. Three of them had covered their faces with cloth. All of them got down from the car and launched a lethal attack on his brother Gandeelal.

He has accused Ram Baksh Meena, Gangadhar Meena, a resident of Patan, and three others of being involved in the attack. Gandeelal was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to Banskhoh CHC by residents. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Jaipur, where he died on Wednesday evening at a hospital in Mansarovar.