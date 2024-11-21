scriptRajasthan: Former BJP leader fatally attacked while buying vegetables | Rajasthan: Former BJP leader murdered while buying vegetables | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Former BJP leader fatally attacked while buying vegetables

Rajasthan News: A car stopped. There were 5-6 people in it. Three of them had covered their faces with cloth. All of them got down from the car and launched a lethal attack on the victim.

JaipurNov 21, 2024 / 02:52 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur’s Banskhoh gram panchayat Ugawas’s Lalpura village resident and former BJP Mandal President Gandeelal Meena died on Wednesday during treatment. In this regard, a case of murderous attack has been filed against 5-6 people at Tunga police station by the deceased’s brother.
The deceased’s brother Bhuraram has stated in the FIR that Gandeelal Meena was buying vegetables at a shop near Patan Chowk on Tuesday evening when a car stopped. There were 5-6 people in it. Three of them had covered their faces with cloth. All of them got down from the car and launched a lethal attack on his brother Gandeelal.
He has accused Ram Baksh Meena, Gangadhar Meena, a resident of Patan, and three others of being involved in the attack. Gandeelal was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to Banskhoh CHC by residents. Due to his critical condition, doctors referred him to Jaipur, where he died on Wednesday evening at a hospital in Mansarovar.
A team has been formed to investigate the case and arrest the accused. The matter is being thoroughly investigated.
Lakshminarayan, Tunga Station House Officer

Attack occurred a year earlier as well

Gandeelal Meena had also been the president of the East Mandal of BJP in Bassi. During the assembly election campaign, some people attacked Gandeelal Meena near Patan Road, leaving him injured. They had also vandalized his car. At that time, BJP officials had staged a dharna. Meanwhile, after the former Mandal president’s death, there is anger among the local people. Former minister Kanhaiyalal Meena has demanded strict action against the culprits.

