Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Body Sent for Forensic Examination According to reports, preliminary investigations confirmed that Ashish had died by hanging. Police said that when family members did not see Ashish at home in the morning, they began searching for him. During the search, they found him hanging from a noose in a room. The police conducted a panchnama (official report) at the scene and sent the body for forensic examination.

The Ambamata police station officer stated that no suicide note was found from the room, but Ashish’s mobile phone and other belongings have been seized for investigation. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.

Meanwhile, locals and relatives say that Ashish had been under mental stress for some time, although this has not yet been officially confirmed. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic investigation results to clarify the cause of the suicide.

Who was Mahavir Bhagor? Mahavir Bhagor was a well-known name in Udaipur politics. A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahavir had a long political career as an MLA, Minister of State, and MP. However, his name also surfaced in the 2008 ‘cash-for-votes’ scandal, when an incident of waving around one crore rupees in Parliament caused a sensation across the country.

He was also imprisoned in this case. Before entering politics, he was a Deputy Director in the Social Welfare Department. In 1991, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Salumber but lost. Later, in 1993, he became an MLA from Gogunda and served as a Minister of State in the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government.