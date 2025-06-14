scriptRajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected | Rajasthan: Former BJP MP&#39;s son found dead, suicide suspected | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Special

Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Rajasthan News: Panic gripped the Mallatalai area of Udaipur on Saturday morning when Ashish Bhagola, son of former Member of Parliament Mahavir Bhagola, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home.

UdaipurJun 14, 2025 / 03:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Ashish Bhagora Suicide

Ashish Bhagora (File Picture)

Rajasthan News: A wave of shock swept through the Mallatalai area of Udaipur on Saturday morning when Ashish Bhagor, son of former Member of Parliament Mahavir Bhagor, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home. The incident occurred at the Bhagor family’s private residence in Eklavya Colony. Upon receiving information, Ambamata police station personnel arrived at the scene, took possession of the body, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

Body Sent for Forensic Examination

According to reports, preliminary investigations confirmed that Ashish had died by hanging. Police said that when family members did not see Ashish at home in the morning, they began searching for him. During the search, they found him hanging from a noose in a room. The police conducted a panchnama (official report) at the scene and sent the body for forensic examination.
The Ambamata police station officer stated that no suicide note was found from the room, but Ashish’s mobile phone and other belongings have been seized for investigation. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide.
Meanwhile, locals and relatives say that Ashish had been under mental stress for some time, although this has not yet been officially confirmed. The police are awaiting the post-mortem report and forensic investigation results to clarify the cause of the suicide.

Who was Mahavir Bhagor?

Mahavir Bhagor was a well-known name in Udaipur politics. A senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mahavir had a long political career as an MLA, Minister of State, and MP. However, his name also surfaced in the 2008 ‘cash-for-votes’ scandal, when an incident of waving around one crore rupees in Parliament caused a sensation across the country.
He was also imprisoned in this case. Before entering politics, he was a Deputy Director in the Social Welfare Department. In 1991, he contested the Lok Sabha elections from Salumber but lost. Later, in 1993, he became an MLA from Gogunda and served as a Minister of State in the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government.

Wave of Grief in Surrounding Areas

Mahavir Bhagor died four years ago due to a coronavirus infection. After his death, Ashish was shouldering the responsibility of the family. News of his suicide has caused a wave of grief in Eklavya Colony and the surrounding areas. A large number of people are arriving to express their condolences to the Bhagor family. The police say that the complete picture of the case will be clear only after the investigation is completed and the forensic report is received.
Read this too: Nexa Evergreen Money Laundering: ₹2700 Crore Fraud, 70,000 People Cheated; Know Who is the Mastermind?

News / Special / Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

18 minutes ago

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

in 3 hours

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

11 minutes ago

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

2 hours ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

Special

Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s Son Found Dead, Suicide Suspected

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Govt to Transfer ₹400 Crore Today, Thousands to Benefit

Banswara

Rajasthan Govt to Transfer ₹400 Crore Today, Thousands to Benefit

1 day ago

96km Rail Line to Connect Rajasthan District to Network for the First Time

Jaipur

96km Rail Line to Connect Rajasthan District to Network for the First Time

2 days ago

Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

Education News

Rajasthan Education Department to Implement Curriculum Changes from July 1st

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.