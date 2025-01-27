scriptRajasthan: Free Air Travel for Talent Girls Announced, Here’s How to Get the Opportunity | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan: Free Air Travel for Talent Girls Announced, Here’s How to Get the Opportunity

Free Air Ticket: An announcement has been made to facilitate air travel for girls soon.

UdaipurJan 27, 2025 / 12:52 pm

Patrika Desk

flight
Udaipur: MLA Phool Singh Meena announced that he will soon arrange air travel for the girls who scored the highest marks in the board exams from each panchayat and municipal ward. Meena annually takes talented girls on an air trip to Jaipur to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan and also arranges a visit to the Vidhan Sabha.
This announcement was made during the annual function at the Government Higher Secondary School, Badi Undri. During this event, Meena also announced the allocation of land for the school and the construction of five classrooms from the MLA fund. The event was presided over by CBEO Kunjbihari Bhardwaj and the guest of honour was Girwa’s former head, Takhtsingh Shaktawatt. The principal Sanjay Lunawat, former sarpanch Poonamchand Meena, vice-principal Shashi Sharma, Dinesh Dhaabai, Lalit Meghwal were present during the event.

Award Distribution and Bhamaashah Honour Ceremony

Meanwhile, the annual function Saragam-2025, award distribution, and Bhamaashah honour ceremony took place at Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Garib Nagar. The event was presided over by the principal, Dr. Neelam Bhandari. The chief guest was Rashmi Pagaria , president of JSG. During this time, the students of the school presented cultural programs.

Other Events: Talent Showcased in Cultural Presentations

● The annual function at Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Pulang, was celebrated with enthusiasm in a patriotic atmosphere. As an innovation, the SDMC awarded medals, certificates, and teaching materials to the girls with the highest attendance from classes 1 to 12 throughout the year.
● An award distribution ceremony was held at Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Govind Vilas. During this, Udaipur Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena distributed free bicycles to 20 girls.

● The Tarang-2025 annual function was held at Government Primary School, Nichla Goyra, Barapal. The institution head, Hemant Paneri, informed that the children presented various cultural programs in the event, and the chief guest distributed prizes to the best students.
● The annual function was held at Government Kasturba Girls Higher Secondary School, Nanigali. The event was presided over by the principal, Poonam Saxena. The chief guests were Kundan Chauhan, Rajendra Shrimali, and Bhupendra Nagauri.
● The annual function, award distribution, Bhamaashah, and former student honour ceremony took place at RAUMA, Tekri. Parents, former students, and Bhamaashahs participated in the event. Distinguished guests Hitesh Gandhi, Shyamsunder Gurjar, KB Khandelwal, Maheshpuri Goswami, and Bhanu Jain gave blessings to the students.
● The annual function and award distribution ceremony were held at Pandit Khemraj Government Upper Primary School, Ayad. Sudha Agrawal was the chief guest, and Mukesh Sharma was the guest of honour. Children gave cultural performances during this time.

News / Special / Rajasthan: Free Air Travel for Talent Girls Announced, Here’s How to Get the Opportunity

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

National News

Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

in 1 hour

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

National News

Indian Railways: After Long Wait, Work Begins on New Route in Rajasthan, Connecting 23 Villages

in 2 hours

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

National News

Tiger Becomes Man-Eater, Authorities Close Schools and Colleges, Impose Curfew in This Area

in 3 hours

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

in 2 hours

Latest Special

BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

Special

BJP Fields Tea Seller as Mayoral Candidate in Chhattisgarh's 2025 Civic Polls

in 4 hours

IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

Special

IIFA 2025: Jaipur to Host Bollywood's Biggest Award Show

2 days ago

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

Special

CBI Raids Across 7 States in Rs 350 Crore Scam

2 days ago

Two Districts in Rajasthan May Receive a Gift, Panchayat Samitis Could Increase from 21 to 30

Special

Two Districts in Rajasthan May Receive a Gift, Panchayat Samitis Could Increase from 21 to 30

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.