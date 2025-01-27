Rajasthan: Free Air Travel for Talent Girls Announced, Here’s How to Get the Opportunity

This announcement was made during the annual function at the Government Higher Secondary School, Badi Undri. During this event, Meena also announced the allocation of land for the school and the construction of five classrooms from the MLA fund. The event was presided over by CBEO Kunjbihari Bhardwaj and the guest of honour was Girwa’s former head, Takhtsingh Shaktawatt. The principal Sanjay Lunawat, former sarpanch Poonamchand Meena, vice-principal Shashi Sharma, Dinesh Dhaabai, Lalit Meghwal were present during the event.

Award Distribution and Bhamaashah Honour Ceremony Meanwhile, the annual function Saragam-2025, award distribution, and Bhamaashah honour ceremony took place at Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Garib Nagar. The event was presided over by the principal, Dr. Neelam Bhandari. The chief guest was Rashmi Pagaria , president of JSG. During this time, the students of the school presented cultural programs.

Other Events: Talent Showcased in Cultural Presentations ● The annual function at Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Pulang, was celebrated with enthusiasm in a patriotic atmosphere. As an innovation, the SDMC awarded medals, certificates, and teaching materials to the girls with the highest attendance from classes 1 to 12 throughout the year.

● An award distribution ceremony was held at Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School, Govind Vilas. During this, Udaipur Rural MLA Phool Singh Meena distributed free bicycles to 20 girls. ● The Tarang-2025 annual function was held at Government Primary School, Nichla Goyra, Barapal. The institution head, Hemant Paneri, informed that the children presented various cultural programs in the event, and the chief guest distributed prizes to the best students.

● The annual function was held at Government Kasturba Girls Higher Secondary School, Nanigali. The event was presided over by the principal, Poonam Saxena. The chief guests were Kundan Chauhan, Rajendra Shrimali, and Bhupendra Nagauri.

● The annual function, award distribution, Bhamaashah, and former student honour ceremony took place at RAUMA, Tekri. Parents, former students, and Bhamaashahs participated in the event. Distinguished guests Hitesh Gandhi, Shyamsunder Gurjar, KB Khandelwal, Maheshpuri Goswami, and Bhanu Jain gave blessings to the students.

● The annual function and award distribution ceremony were held at Pandit Khemraj Government Upper Primary School, Ayad. Sudha Agrawal was the chief guest, and Mukesh Sharma was the guest of honour. Children gave cultural performances during this time.