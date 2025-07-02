Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

The Chief Minister stated that the government has started academic sessions in 5 new medical colleges to expand medical education. This year, medical colleges in Tonk and Jaisalmer are also going to open for students. This will provide new opportunities for the state’s youth in the medical field, while also offering healthcare services with high-level expertise.

He stated that the government aims to empower every district and region with medical facilities as much as possible. In this direction, the RUHSS hospital is being developed as the ‘Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)’, for which a budget of ₹700 crore has been allocated.

The Chief Minister also said that these efforts are revolutionary steps towards changing not only the medical infrastructure but the entire health scenario of the state. This coordination of medical education and services is a strong step towards the resolution of ‘Niramaya Rajasthan’.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar stated that the state government is continuously taking concrete initiatives to ensure the safety, welfare, and transparency of doctors’ services. Recruitment and expansion of institutions are making medical access possible even in villages and hamlets.

Rajasthan is now establishing itself among the leading states in the country in the medical field, and the government’s visionary policies are making the dream of ‘Niramaya Rajasthan’ seem soon to be realised.