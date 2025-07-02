scriptRajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Historic step in Rajasthan’s healthcare sector: Over 24,000 recruitments, 5 new medical colleges launched, major expansion in health services — record hiring and spread of medical education in just one and a half years.

JaipurJul 02, 2025 / 11:02 am

Patrika Desk

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addresses Doctors' Day event at SMS Medical College campus on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma addresses Doctors’ Day event at SMS Medical College campus on Tuesday.

Medical Recruitment: Jaipur. An unprecedented revolution has begun in the medical field in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced on Tuesday at a Doctors’ Day event held on the SMS Medical College campus that the state government has worked to give a new direction to the structure of healthcare services in just one and a half years in office. During this time, more than 24,000 positions have been filled in the medical field, while approximately 26,000 recruitments are underway.
The Chief Minister stated that the government has started academic sessions in 5 new medical colleges to expand medical education. This year, medical colleges in Tonk and Jaisalmer are also going to open for students. This will provide new opportunities for the state’s youth in the medical field, while also offering healthcare services with high-level expertise.
He stated that the government aims to empower every district and region with medical facilities as much as possible. In this direction, the RUHSS hospital is being developed as the ‘Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)’, for which a budget of ₹700 crore has been allocated.
The Chief Minister also said that these efforts are revolutionary steps towards changing not only the medical infrastructure but the entire health scenario of the state. This coordination of medical education and services is a strong step towards the resolution of ‘Niramaya Rajasthan’.
Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar stated that the state government is continuously taking concrete initiatives to ensure the safety, welfare, and transparency of doctors’ services. Recruitment and expansion of institutions are making medical access possible even in villages and hamlets.
Rajasthan is now establishing itself among the leading states in the country in the medical field, and the government’s visionary policies are making the dream of ‘Niramaya Rajasthan’ seem soon to be realised.

News / Special / Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

in 1 hour

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

National News

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Five Dead, Sixteen Missing After Multiple Flash Floods

in 1 hour

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

in 4 hours

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

20 hours ago

Latest Special

Shocking Revelation: Diarrhoea Major Killer of Children Under Five, Government Ramps Up Action

Jaipur

Shocking Revelation: Diarrhoea Major Killer of Children Under Five, Government Ramps Up Action

16 hours ago

Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rainfall; Warning Issued for 1-4 July

Jaipur

Monsoon to Bring Heavy Rainfall; Warning Issued for 1-4 July

22 hours ago

Indian Railways Adds Coaches to 46 Train Pairs, Alters Puri-Jodhpur Train Route

Jaipur

Indian Railways Adds Coaches to 46 Train Pairs, Alters Puri-Jodhpur Train Route

2 days ago

Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

Jaipur

Jaipur: Narayan Singh Circle Foot Overbridge to Be Shifted, CCTV Cameras Planned

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.