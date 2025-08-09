Rajasthan: Heavy Rainfall Alert for Ten Cities on August 9, 10, and 11

Monsoon 2025: The southwest monsoon arrived earlier than expected in Rajasthan this year, bringing much-needed relief with heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall in 19 districts led to flood-like situations in some areas. The monsoon is poised to return with another phase of heavy rain. Monsoon clouds, returning from the Himalayan foothills, could drench more than ten cities over the next three days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in more than ten cities for the next three days, starting today.