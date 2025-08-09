9 August 2025,

Saturday

Rajasthan: Heavy Rainfall Alert for Ten Cities on August 9, 10, and 11

Monsoon clouds are preparing to unleash another spell of rain in the second phase. Having retreated from the Himalayan foothills, the monsoon clouds are expected to return to the state and drench more than ten cities over the next three days.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 09, 2025

Flood alert: Critical 72 hours ahead! IMD predicts heavy rain from 8 to 11 August
Rain (Image: Patrika)

Monsoon 2025: The southwest monsoon arrived earlier than expected in Rajasthan this year, bringing much-needed relief with heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall in 19 districts led to flood-like situations in some areas. The monsoon is poised to return with another phase of heavy rain. Monsoon clouds, returning from the Himalayan foothills, could drench more than ten cities over the next three days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in more than ten cities for the next three days, starting today.

Yellow Alert for Three Days in These Districts

According to the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy to moderate rainfall in Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Churu districts on 9th, 10th, and 11th August. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts regarding rainfall.

270 Dams Overflowing

Out of a total of 693 large and small dams in Rajasthan, bumper rainfall this year has caused 270 dams to overflow. However, 136 dams are still awaiting water inflow. Meanwhile, only partial water inflow has been recorded in 287 dams this season.

Rainfall Summary in Districts

Out of Rajasthan's 41 districts, the monsoon has drenched 19 this season. These districts received more than 60% above normal rainfall, classifying it as abnormal. Fourteen districts received between 59% and normal rainfall. Rainfall in the remaining 8 districts was normal.

Average Rainfall Data (June 1st to August 8th) by Division





















































Division NameRainfall (June 1st to September 30th)Normal RainfallRainfall Received (in mm)
Ajmer468.34284.93532.23
Bharatpur594.72349.78629.26
Bikaner256.40165.11268.20
Jaipur488.70302.82492.71
Jodhpur289.88176.42258.41
Kota424.71256.24409.23
Udaipur705.24256.24409.23

Related Topics

Rajasthan Weather News

Updated on:

09 Aug 2025 01:09 pm

Published on:

09 Aug 2025 01:05 pm

