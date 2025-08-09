Rajasthan: Heavy Rainfall Alert for Ten Cities on August 9, 10, and 11

Monsoon 2025: The southwest monsoon arrived earlier than expected in Rajasthan this year, bringing much-needed relief with heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall in 19 districts led to flood-like situations in some areas. The monsoon is poised to return with another phase of heavy rain. Monsoon clouds, returning from the Himalayan foothills, could drench more than ten cities over the next three days. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in more than ten cities for the next three days, starting today.
According to the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy to moderate rainfall in Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, and Churu districts on 9th, 10th, and 11th August. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts regarding rainfall.
Out of a total of 693 large and small dams in Rajasthan, bumper rainfall this year has caused 270 dams to overflow. However, 136 dams are still awaiting water inflow. Meanwhile, only partial water inflow has been recorded in 287 dams this season.
Out of Rajasthan's 41 districts, the monsoon has drenched 19 this season. These districts received more than 60% above normal rainfall, classifying it as abnormal. Fourteen districts received between 59% and normal rainfall. Rainfall in the remaining 8 districts was normal.
|Division Name
|Rainfall (June 1st to September 30th)
|Normal Rainfall
|Rainfall Received (in mm)
|Ajmer
|468.34
|284.93
|532.23
|Bharatpur
|594.72
|349.78
|629.26
|Bikaner
|256.40
|165.11
|268.20
|Jaipur
|488.70
|302.82
|492.71
|Jodhpur
|289.88
|176.42
|258.41
|Kota
|424.71
|256.24
|409.23
|Udaipur
|705.24
|256.24
|409.23