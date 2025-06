Application Fee General category and candidates from outside Rajasthan: ₹750 OBC category: ₹600 ST, SC, and Ex-servicemen: ₹450 No fee will be charged from differently-abled candidates. Age Limit: Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years can apply. Age will be calculated as of 1 January 2026.

Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.

Educational Qualification and Other Eligibility: 12th pass is mandatory. A valid driving licence is required. 3 years of driving experience is necessary. Eyesight (with or without glasses) should be 6/6. The candidate should have knowledge of roadside vehicle repair, and proficiency in driving is essential.