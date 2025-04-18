scriptRajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan High Court Seeks Report on Heatwave Deaths, Rejects Funding Excuse

Rajasthan Heatwave: The Rajasthan High Court has stated that the government cannot plead paucity of funds to avoid saving lives during the heatwave. The court has also sought compliance reports from all collectors within seven days.

JaipurApr 18, 2025 / 08:43 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan-heatwave
Jaipur: Despite the scorching heat and rising temperatures in the state, the High Court on Thursday ordered the suo moto registration of a public interest litigation (PIL) for the lack of measures to save people’s lives from heatstroke, despite a court order issued 10 months ago.
Expressing strong displeasure at the attitude of the officials, the court stated that the court’s directives issued last year were shelved. This raises questions about the rule of law. Officials consider themselves above the law, but the court cannot sit idly by. Humans cannot be treated like animals, nor can the excuse of a lack of funds to save lives be accepted.
The court directed the Chief Secretary to form a coordination committee to implement court orders and to create an action plan to prevent heatstroke. Notices were issued to the Union Home Ministry, the Chief Secretary, the National Disaster Management Authority, and 10 officials from the central and state governments, seeking a response. Further, all collectors were asked to submit compliance reports by April 24 regarding the directives issued to save lives from heatstroke.
Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand, on Thursday, took suo moto cognisance of the heatwave and climate change and ordered the registration of a public interest litigation. The court noted that temperatures in several districts of the state reach 50.5 degrees Celsius, and the situation is worsening daily.

Heatstroke Deaths a Serious Public Health Challenge

The court described deaths due to heatstroke as a serious public health challenge. It stated that officials cannot be allowed to shirk their duties. Considering the inaction as serious negligence, the court said that if the orders are not complied with, strict action will be taken. The court noted that no action plan was made, nor any effort was made, for 10 months after the court order.

Court: Why Not Issue These Directives?

-Plant trees on both sides of roads and develop green public spaces.
-The Heat and Cold Wave Prevention Bill, 2015, should be enacted and implemented as an effective law.
-Workers working in the open should be allowed rest from 12 pm to 3 pm.
-ORS, aam panna (mango drink), and drinking water should be provided for humans and animals.
-Arrangements for heatstroke treatment should be ensured at health centres.
-Alerts should be issued through SMS, FM radio, mobile apps, and social media.

Court Seeks Cooperation From

The court asked Additional Solicitor General R.D. Rastogi, Additional Advocate General Bhuvnesh Sharma, G.S. Gill, Kapil Prakash Mathur, Sandeep Taneja, and Vijayan Shah, along with advocates Sushil Daga, Kunal Jaiman, and Tribhuvan Narayan Singh, to cooperate with the court in this matter.

