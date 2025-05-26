scriptRajasthan High Court to Hear SI Recruitment Exam-2021 Case Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan High Court to Hear SI Recruitment Exam-2021 Case Today

SI Recruitment Exam-2021: The Rajasthan High Court will hear a case today, Monday, regarding the future of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination, 2021. The government will also present information on the meeting of the cabinet committee.

JaipurMay 26, 2025 / 08:49 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan High Court SI Recruitment Exam-2021 Hearing Today

File Picture

SI Recruitment Exam-2021: A hearing will be held on Monday in the Rajasthan High Court regarding the future of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination. During this hearing, the state government will provide information about the meeting of the ministerial committee formed to consider whether or not to cancel the exam, and the decision taken in that meeting. Will the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination-2021 be cancelled or not? Today is a crucial day.

Ministerial Committee Held a Meeting on 20 May

The ministerial committee held a meeting on 20 May regarding the recruitment examination, in which it reconsidered its previous recommendation based on new circumstances. During the previous hearing, the state government had told the court that the ministerial committee would meet to decide on the recruitment examination and had requested time from the court for this. The court had stated that the state government should decide on the recruitment examination and present its decision to the court.

Hanuman Beniwal Held a Rally in Jaipur on Sunday

Meanwhile, a rally was held in Jaipur on Sunday by MP Hanuman Beniwal and his supporters demanding the cancellation of the recruitment examination. During the rally, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Poonam arrived at the rally site for talks on behalf of the state.

