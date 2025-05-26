Rajasthan High Court to Hear SI Recruitment Exam-2021 Case Today

Ministerial Committee Held a Meeting on 20 May The ministerial committee held a meeting on 20 May regarding the recruitment examination, in which it reconsidered its previous recommendation based on new circumstances. During the previous hearing, the state government had told the court that the ministerial committee would meet to decide on the recruitment examination and had requested time from the court for this. The court had stated that the state government should decide on the recruitment examination and present its decision to the court.

Hanuman Beniwal Held a Rally in Jaipur on Sunday Meanwhile, a rally was held in Jaipur on Sunday by MP Hanuman Beniwal and his supporters demanding the cancellation of the recruitment examination. During the rally, Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Poonam arrived at the rally site for talks on behalf of the state.