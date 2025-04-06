scriptRajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

Rajasthan Housing Board New Scheme: A golden opportunity for those dreaming of their own home. The Rajasthan Housing Board will soon launch new housing schemes in five cities across the state.

JaipurApr 06, 2025 / 06:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Housing Board New Scheme: The Rajasthan Housing Board is launching a new housing scheme, offering a golden opportunity for those dreaming of their own home. The board will soon launch new housing schemes in five cities across the state. These schemes will offer a variety of options, including flats and independent houses.

Schemes for Various Income Groups

Housing Commissioner Dr. Rashmi Sharma stated that as part of the implementation of the state government’s budget announcement for 2025-26, new housing schemes for various income groups will be launched in April and May in Jaipur, Udaipur, Barmer, Kota, and Hanumangarh districts. These schemes will offer both flats and independent houses, providing affordable, secure, and high-quality housing for families from EWS, LIG, middle-income, and high-income groups.

New Housing Schemes Launching Soon

Dr. Rashmi Sharma also mentioned that new housing schemes will soon be launched in Atru, Gajpura, Nainwa, Lakheri, and Dholpur. Furthermore, the board is preparing to launch new housing schemes in Jaisalmer and Shajahanpur, near Neemrana.

A Big Gift for Rajasthan Residents Dreaming of Homes

Under the able leadership of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and in line with the vision of “Vikasit Rajasthan,” the schemes launched by the Housing Board will be a significant gift for the people of the state who aspire to own a home. These schemes will include modern amenities, green spaces, community halls, parking, and water conservation provisions to ensure a holistic and balanced lifestyle for citizens.

