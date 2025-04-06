Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

Schemes for Various Income Groups Housing Commissioner Dr. Rashmi Sharma stated that as part of the implementation of the state government’s budget announcement for 2025-26, new housing schemes for various income groups will be launched in April and May in Jaipur, Udaipur, Barmer, Kota, and Hanumangarh districts. These schemes will offer both flats and independent houses, providing affordable, secure, and high-quality housing for families from EWS, LIG, middle-income, and high-income groups.
New Housing Schemes Launching Soon Dr. Rashmi Sharma also mentioned that new housing schemes will soon be launched in Atru, Gajpura, Nainwa, Lakheri, and Dholpur. Furthermore, the board is preparing to launch new housing schemes in Jaisalmer and Shajahanpur, near Neemrana.
A Big Gift for Rajasthan Residents Dreaming of Homes Under the able leadership of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and in line with the vision of “Vikasit Rajasthan,” the schemes launched by the Housing Board will be a significant gift for the people of the state who aspire to own a home. These schemes will include modern amenities, green spaces, community halls, parking, and water conservation provisions to ensure a holistic and balanced lifestyle for citizens.