Rajasthan Housing Board to Launch New Housing Scheme in Five Cities

Schemes for Various Income Groups Housing Commissioner Dr. Rashmi Sharma stated that as part of the implementation of the state government’s budget announcement for 2025-26, new housing schemes for various income groups will be launched in April and May in Jaipur, Udaipur, Barmer, Kota, and Hanumangarh districts. These schemes will offer both flats and independent houses, providing affordable, secure, and high-quality housing for families from EWS, LIG, middle-income, and high-income groups.

New Housing Schemes Launching Soon Dr. Rashmi Sharma also mentioned that new housing schemes will soon be launched in Atru, Gajpura, Nainwa, Lakheri, and Dholpur. Furthermore, the board is preparing to launch new housing schemes in Jaisalmer and Shajahanpur, near Neemrana.