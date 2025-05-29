scriptRajasthan Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts for Severe Thunderstorms | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts for Severe Thunderstorms

The meteorological department has issued an emergency warning for Alwar, Dausa, and Tonk districts in Rajasthan due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and high winds. An orange alert has been issued for these areas.

May 29, 2025 / 04:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur. According to an immediate warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, there is a possibility of severe thunderstorms in several districts of Rajasthan within the next three hours.

The issued warning indicates the likelihood of strong winds (speed 40-60 km/h) accompanied by dust storms and lightning in Alwar, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, and surrounding areas. An orange alert (BEPREPARED) has been issued for these areas, meaning citizens need to remain fully vigilant. Weak structures, mud houses, walls, and trees may be affected by this storm.
Additionally, a yellow alert (BEUPDATED) has been declared for Jaipur, Karauli, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Nagaur districts. These areas are also expected to experience winds at speeds of 30-40 km/h, light rain, and thunderstorms.

The Meteorological Department has appealed to people to take shelter in safe places, stay away from electricity poles and trees, and avoid open areas during the possibility of lightning strikes. Caution has also been advised for agricultural activities, livestock, and vehicle operation.
For more information, visit the website: https://mausam.imd.gov.in/jaipur/.

