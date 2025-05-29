Rajasthan Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts for Severe Thunderstorms

Additionally, a yellow alert (BEUPDATED) has been declared for Jaipur, Karauli, Bharatpur, Dholpur, and Nagaur districts. These areas are also expected to experience winds at speeds of 30-40 km/h, light rain, and thunderstorms. The Meteorological Department has appealed to people to take shelter in safe places, stay away from electricity poles and trees, and avoid open areas during the possibility of lightning strikes. Caution has also been advised for agricultural activities, livestock, and vehicle operation.
For more information, visit the website: https://mausam.imd.gov.in/jaipur/
