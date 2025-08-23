Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan Issues Red Alert for Two Districts, Heavy Rain Warning for 21 More

Heavy rainfall continues for a third day in several districts of Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued a new update.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

यूपी में इन जिलों में होगी झमाझम बारिश
Heavy Rain Alert (Image: Patrika)

Rajasthan Weather Update: Heavy rainfall continues to lash several districts of Rajasthan for the third consecutive day. Many districts, including Bundi, Kota, Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Tonk, Nagaur, and Pali, have been experiencing heavy downpours since morning. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a new update, stating that there is little hope of respite from heavy rain for the next three days. A red alert has been issued for two districts on 24 August, while a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for 21 districts.

Due to the heavy rainfall, flood-like situations have arisen in Nimodahariji in Kota, Tilswan in Bhilwara, Bhadrawati in Sawai Madhopur, and Nainwa Kapren in Bundi. Contact with these villages and their district headquarters has been severed. In Bundi, train services have been halted at nearby stations due to soil erosion under the railway tracks on the Delhi-Mumbai railway line. In several areas, the army, NDRF, and SDRF personnel have taken charge of rescue operations and begun evacuating stranded people.

Roads Closed

Due to heavy rainfall, State Highway 70 Kota-Sheopur route, Kota-Etawah road, Etawah to Peepalda, Karwad, Khedli, Borada and Shahnawada route, Etawah, Khatauli and Sawai Madhopur route, and Kota-Kaithun road in the Hadoti region are closed. This is causing significant disruption to travel.

Heavy Rainfall Alert for these districts today

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. An orange alert has been issued for Bundi, Kota, Rajsamand, Pali, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, Sirohi, and Jalore. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Banswara, Dausa, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Sikar, Bikaner, Churu, and Jalore.

Heavy Rainfall Warning for these districts on 24 August

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Bundi and Kota on 24 August. An orange alert has been issued for Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Tonk, Nagaur, and Pali. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Jodhpur, Jalore, Churu, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sirohi, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Jaipur, Dausa, and Chittorgarh.

Related Topics

Heavy-Rain-in-Rajasthan

Rain in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Monsoon

rajasthan news

rajasthan news in hindi

Rajasthan Weather News

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 04:43 pm

English News / Special / Rajasthan Issues Red Alert for Two Districts, Heavy Rain Warning for 21 More
