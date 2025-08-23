Rajasthan Issues Red Alert for Two Districts, Heavy Rain Warning for 21 More

Rajasthan Weather Update: Heavy rainfall continues to lash several districts of Rajasthan for the third consecutive day. Many districts, including Bundi, Kota, Ajmer, Baran, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Tonk, Nagaur, and Pali, have been experiencing heavy downpours since morning. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a new update, stating that there is little hope of respite from heavy rain for the next three days. A red alert has been issued for two districts on 24 August, while a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for 21 districts.