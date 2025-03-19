scriptRajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today | Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

Rajasthan Groundwater Authority Bill: Every drop of water will be precious in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Groundwater Authority Bill will be passed in the Assembly today.

JaipurMar 19, 2025 / 09:00 am

Jaipur: Every drop of water will now be precious in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Groundwater (Conservation and Management) Authority Bill, prepared on the recommendation of a high-powered committee to tackle the groundwater crisis, will be passed by the state assembly on Wednesday. It will prescribe a jail term of up to six months and a fine ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh for unauthorized borewells.
This bill has been brought in to curb the rapidly depleting groundwater levels in the state and ensure equitable use of water. The government will now directly control (ration) the extraction and use of groundwater and work towards its replenishment. This responsibility will be entrusted to a state-level authority, which will be under an officer of the rank of a bureaucrat or chief engineer of groundwater. It will include two MLAs and two groundwater experts.

Water levels plummet in 216 blocks

Rajasthan is a water-scarce state, and the crisis is deepening day by day. According to a 2023 study, 216 blocks are in the over-exploited category. It can also be said that the water has reached the depths.

Strict action on water wastage

According to the bill, there is a provision for fines and imprisonment for digging borewells or tubewells without permission. Strict action will be taken against those who excessively exploit groundwater or wastewater.

Questions being raised

– It will become difficult for local residents to dig borewells or wells for drinking water.
– Heavy charges will have to be paid even for extracting groundwater for drinking purposes.
– How will the interference of MLAs, MPs, and other public representatives be stopped in the implementation of the law?

Key features of the bill

Authority to be formed: The authority will act as a government body responsible for groundwater management and control.
District Committee: Each district will have a committee that will create a plan for groundwater conservation and management in the district.
Price of groundwater: A fee will be charged for the use of water in every sector except irrigation.
Strict control over groundwater: Strict action will be taken for extracting more water than needed, for which the government will make rules.
Groundwater recharge: Emphasis will be placed on rainwater harvesting. Rainwater harvesting structures are already mandatory for large constructions in cities.

Now you will have to pay for water

The state government is planning to levy a fee on the use of groundwater. Everyone, including hotels, factories, and water supply companies, will now have to pay the prescribed rates for water. Irrigation water will be exempted.

