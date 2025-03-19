Rajasthan: Jail for illegal boring as groundwater bill set for assembly approval today

This bill has been brought in to curb the rapidly depleting groundwater levels in the state and ensure equitable use of water. The government will now directly control (ration) the extraction and use of groundwater and work towards its replenishment. This responsibility will be entrusted to a state-level authority, which will be under an officer of the rank of a bureaucrat or chief engineer of groundwater. It will include two MLAs and two groundwater experts.

Water levels plummet in 216 blocks Rajasthan is a water-scarce state, and the crisis is deepening day by day. According to a 2023 study, 216 blocks are in the over-exploited category. It can also be said that the water has reached the depths.

Strict action on water wastage According to the bill, there is a provision for fines and imprisonment for digging borewells or tubewells without permission. Strict action will be taken against those who excessively exploit groundwater or wastewater.

Questions being raised – It will become difficult for local residents to dig borewells or wells for drinking water.

– Heavy charges will have to be paid even for extracting groundwater for drinking purposes.

– How will the interference of MLAs, MPs, and other public representatives be stopped in the implementation of the law?

Key features of the bill Authority to be formed: The authority will act as a government body responsible for groundwater management and control.

District Committee: Each district will have a committee that will create a plan for groundwater conservation and management in the district.

Price of groundwater: A fee will be charged for the use of water in every sector except irrigation.

Strict control over groundwater: Strict action will be taken for extracting more water than needed, for which the government will make rules.

Groundwater recharge: Emphasis will be placed on rainwater harvesting. Rainwater harvesting structures are already mandatory for large constructions in cities.