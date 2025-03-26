scriptRajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota | Rajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota

Kota Cucumber Incident: A man inserted a cucumber into his rectum. His condition later deteriorated, prompting him to inform his brother. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stable. Doctors say surgery may be necessary.

KotaMar 26, 2025 / 09:07 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: A bizarre incident from Kota city in Rajasthan has come to light. A young man’s mishap with a cucumber proved costly when he inserted it into his body. His condition deteriorated, prompting him to inform his brother. He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is reported to be stable. Doctors say surgery may be necessary. The incident occurred in the Rangbaadi area.
A 20-year-old youth, a resident of the area, was admitted to MBS Hospital. It was learned that he was alone at home. He inserted a cucumber into his private parts. This caused him severe pain, and a part of the cucumber broke off. After some time, he began to cry out in pain and subsequently called his brother.
His brother immediately took him to the hospital. The doctors were astonished upon learning about the incident. They stated that the broken piece of cucumber is lodged near the intestine. He has been given medication, and investigations are underway. Surgery may become necessary. This incident has left everyone shocked.

News / Special / Rajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

National News

Karnataka Launches AI-Based Attendance System: Selfies Mandatory

in 5 hours

Rajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota

Special

Rajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota

in 5 hours

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

6 hours ago

Weather Update: North India Braces for Heatwave, South Sees Storms and Rain

National News

Weather Update: North India Braces for Heatwave, South Sees Storms and Rain

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

Special

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

6 hours ago

CG Scholarship 2025: Online Applications Open Until March 26th

Special

CG Scholarship 2025: Online Applications Open Until March 26th

13 hours ago

Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

Special

Husband and Wife Stab Each Other in Dispute; Wife, a GNM Nurse, Dies

18 hours ago

Rajasthan to Begin MSP Procurement of Mustard and Gram from April 10th

Special

Rajasthan to Begin MSP Procurement of Mustard and Gram from April 10th

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.