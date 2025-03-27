Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Two Options Under Consideration The government will manage the financing of this amount. Two options are being considered. One is to take a loan in the name of the respective consumer, but the government will repay it. In the second case, the government will directly bear the cost. The Energy Department has sent its proposal to the Finance Department. The final approval will be given there. A timeframe will be set for joining the new formula. Until then, the existing subsidy will continue.

For consumers who lack roof space, community solar panel installations will be provided. These panels will be installed at the nearest electricity sub-stations. If there is insufficient space there, community centres or other locations will be used. The government may implement this from 28 March. Approximately 3.6 million domestic consumers are not registered in the scheme. It is likely that they will not receive the benefit of free electricity for the time being.

1- Daily Production of 4-5 Units: A 1-kilowatt solar panel produces 4 to 5 units of electricity per day. This way, a maximum of 150 units of electricity will be obtained in a month. Based on this, the cost of a 1-kilowatt panel is proposed to be borne.