scriptRajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Rajasthan News: A formula is nearly ready to provide Rajasthan’s domestic electricity consumers with 150 free units of electricity instead of the current 100.

JaipurMar 27, 2025 / 08:24 am

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan Domestic Consumers can Get 150 Units Free Electricity Formula Ready Sent Finance Department
Rajasthan News: A plan is nearly finalised to provide Rajasthan’s domestic electricity consumers with 150 units of free electricity instead of 100. This will be linked to the PM Suryagarh Yojana (PM Suryagarh Scheme). Under this scheme, a proposal has been drafted to install a 1 kilowatt solar panel for each consumer. The central government currently provides ₹30,000 as a subsidy, with the remaining amount to be borne by the state government.

Two Options Under Consideration

The government will manage the financing of this amount. Two options are being considered. One is to take a loan in the name of the respective consumer, but the government will repay it. In the second case, the government will directly bear the cost. The Energy Department has sent its proposal to the Finance Department. The final approval will be given there. A timeframe will be set for joining the new formula. Until then, the existing subsidy will continue.
For consumers who lack roof space, community solar panel installations will be provided. These panels will be installed at the nearest electricity sub-stations. If there is insufficient space there, community centres or other locations will be used. The government may implement this from 28 March. Approximately 3.6 million domestic consumers are not registered in the scheme. It is likely that they will not receive the benefit of free electricity for the time being.
1- Daily Production of 4-5 Units: A 1-kilowatt solar panel produces 4 to 5 units of electricity per day. This way, a maximum of 150 units of electricity will be obtained in a month. Based on this, the cost of a 1-kilowatt panel is proposed to be borne.
2- Current Benefits: Currently, about 96 lakh domestic consumers receive ₹5,600 crore worth of free electricity annually. The maximum discount is up to ₹562.50. Out of these, 62 lakh consumers have zero bills.

Draft Sent to the Department

The draft has been sent to the Finance Department. Providing the cost as a subsidy is under consideration. After the central subsidy, the state government will manage the financing of the remaining amount.
Heeralal Nagar, Energy Minister

News / Special / Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

in 5 hours

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

UP News

Yogi Adityanath Admonishes Rahul Gandhi, Accuses SP-Congress of Glorifying Jinnah

12 hours ago

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

UP News

Bareilly liquor offer: Buy one bottle, get one free—crowds flock to stores!

1 day ago

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unexpected Reunion with Old Friend During Barmer Visit

Political

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Unexpected Reunion with Old Friend During Barmer Visit

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

Special

Rajasthan May Offer 150 Units of Free Electricity to Domestic Consumers

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women’s Accounts

Special

Rajasthan Diwas 2025: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers ₹375 Crore to Women’s Accounts

18 hours ago

Rajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota

Special

Rajasthan: Man Lands in Hospital After Cucumber Mishap in Kota

19 hours ago

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

Special

Land Prices Soar Near Metro Route: ₹50,000 Per Square Metre in This Area

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.