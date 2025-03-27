Rajasthan: New Building Bylaws to Come into Effect in Rajasthan from March 31st

Exemptions May Be Scrapped It is being reported that exemptions have been granted for plot sizes where builders could not achieve 40 percent ground coverage. This exemption may also be abolished. It is also recommended to increase setbacks to allow fire brigades easy access around buildings.

Key Provisions The bylaws include several new provisions, including reducing the height of buildings on smaller plots in colonies. Exemptions that go beyond the National Building Code are being abolished. Also, the provision for constructing mechanical parking in multi-storey residential buildings is proposed to be removed.