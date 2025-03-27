scriptRajasthan: New Building Bylaws to Come into Effect in Rajasthan from March 31st | Rajasthan: New Building Bylaws to Come into Effect in Rajasthan from March 31st | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: New Building Bylaws to Come into Effect in Rajasthan from March 31st

Rajasthan News: Preparations are underway to implement new building bylaws in Rajasthan by March 31. Read the full story.

Mar 27, 2025

Rajasthan News: Preparations are underway to implement new building bylaws in Rajasthan by March 31. The Chief Minister may launch them as part of the Rajasthan Day celebrations. The Urban Development Department has completed preparations for this. The draft bylaws were prepared about six months ago, but were stalled due to unresolved objections from builders and developers.

Exemptions May Be Scrapped

It is being reported that exemptions have been granted for plot sizes where builders could not achieve 40 percent ground coverage. This exemption may also be abolished. It is also recommended to increase setbacks to allow fire brigades easy access around buildings.

Key Provisions

The bylaws include several new provisions, including reducing the height of buildings on smaller plots in colonies. Exemptions that go beyond the National Building Code are being abolished. Also, the provision for constructing mechanical parking in multi-storey residential buildings is proposed to be removed.

