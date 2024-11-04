Rajasthan New Districts: Big Decision to be Taken After By-Elections

The committee will have one more meeting in which the report will be finalised and then submitted to the government. However, due to the by-elections in seven seats in the state, the committee’s meeting could not take place, and the meeting will be held after the by-elections are over. The committee’s last meeting was held on September 18 under the chairmanship of Minister Madan Dilawar.

Julie had also Raised Questions on the Government’s Intentions Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie had also raised questions about the government’s intentions regarding the review of new districts. Julie had demanded a special session of the assembly for this.

Crisis on Small Districts Doodu, Sanchore, Gangapur City, Shahpura, and Kekadi are small districts. Sources suggest that the committee may recommend abolishing or merging these small districts. Earlier, the committee had also raised questions on small districts, saying that if an assembly constituency area is declared a district, then 200 districts will have to be created.

Dilawar was Made Convenor in Place of Bairwa Interestingly, earlier, Doodu MLA and Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa was made the convenor of the committee, but the committee has to decide whether to keep Doodu as a district or abolish it. It is being said that there is a crisis on Doodu remaining a district. Meanwhile, the state government replaced Bairwa with Madan Dilawar as the convenor of the committee.