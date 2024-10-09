Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Administrative Boundaries and Census The administrative boundaries will be frozen again from January 1. The order issued by the Registrar General of Census on Tuesday has cleared the way to change the boundaries of new districts created by the previous government in Rajasthan.

On the other hand, it has also become clear that there will be no census this year. Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hinted at conducting the census soon. The Registrar General of Census has issued an order to all chief secretaries and census directorates in this regard.

Registrar General Of Census According to the order, the Registrar General of Census had imposed a ban on changing the boundaries of administrative units such as districts, tehsils, and villages across the country from June 30 last year. As a result, questions were being raised about the review of new districts created by the previous government since July 1. Last month, the Rajasthan government was permitted to change the boundaries of sub-divisions, tehsils, and villages in the budget, but it did not have permission to change the boundaries of districts.

New Districts, Tehsils and Villages The freedom to change the boundaries of administrative units by December 31 has given relief to the state government. This has given more time to the cabinet committee formed to review the new districts created by the previous government to make a decision. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding permission to create new districts, tehsils, and villages.