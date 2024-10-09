scriptRajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan Government is Updating the Boundaries of New districts

Rajasthan News: With the order issued by the Registrar General of Census, the way to change the boundaries of new districts created by the previous government in Rajasthan has been cleared.

Oct 09, 2024

With the assembly election results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has given all states the freedom to change the boundaries of administrative units such as divisions, districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, and villages by December 31.

Administrative Boundaries and Census

The administrative boundaries will be frozen again from January 1. The order issued by the Registrar General of Census on Tuesday has cleared the way to change the boundaries of new districts created by the previous government in Rajasthan.
On the other hand, it has also become clear that there will be no census this year. Although Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hinted at conducting the census soon. The Registrar General of Census has issued an order to all chief secretaries and census directorates in this regard.

Registrar General Of Census

According to the order, the Registrar General of Census had imposed a ban on changing the boundaries of administrative units such as districts, tehsils, and villages across the country from June 30 last year. As a result, questions were being raised about the review of new districts created by the previous government since July 1. Last month, the Rajasthan government was permitted to change the boundaries of sub-divisions, tehsils, and villages in the budget, but it did not have permission to change the boundaries of districts.

New Districts, Tehsils and Villages

The freedom to change the boundaries of administrative units by December 31 has given relief to the state government. This has given more time to the cabinet committee formed to review the new districts created by the previous government to make a decision. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding permission to create new districts, tehsils, and villages.

These Districts May Face the Axe

Out of the 17 new districts in Rajasthan, 12 do not meet the criteria. These include Doodu, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tizara, Neemkathana, Kekadi, Deeg, Gangapur City, Shahpura, Phalodi, Salumber, and Anupgarh districts. It is believed that the boundaries of these new districts may be changed. The committee formed under the chairmanship of Madan Dilawar will soon submit its final report to the government, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will take the final decision.

