Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

The lists of 25 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 18 Indian Police Service (IPS), 29 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), and 7 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have been released. Interestingly, most SDMs and ADMs have been transferred two to four times.
Total 1473 Bureaucrats, 1990 Transfers Rajasthan has a total of 1473 bureaucrats, including 262 IAS, 200 IPS, 98 IFS, and 913 RAS officers. So far, the government has transferred 1990 officials, including 278 IAS, 211 IPS, 61 IFS, and 1440 RAS officers.
Transfer Lists Released IAS: 25
IPS: 18
IFS: 07
RAS: 29
Officers Who Were Transferred Multiple Times In January, 72 IAS and 121 RAS officers were transferred. In February, 33 IAS and 561 RAS officers were transferred. In March, 106 RAS officers were transferred. On September 5, 108 IAS and 386 RAS officers were transferred. On September 23, 183, and on October 7, 83 RAS officers were transferred. Meanwhile, 89 IPS officers were transferred in February and 58 in September. So far, 7 lists of IFS officers have been released, with 61 transfers.