scriptRajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

Rajasthan News: The lists of 25 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 18 Indian Police Service (IPS), 29 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), and 7 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have been released.

JaipurOct 11, 2024 / 01:37 pm

Patrika Desk

After coming to power, the BJP government has changed almost the entire bureaucratic structure in the state in just 10 months. Nearly 80 transfer lists have been released since January, affecting around 2000 bureaucrats. There is a lot of buzz among bureaucrats and politicians about this massive overhaul of the administrative structure.
The lists of 25 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 18 Indian Police Service (IPS), 29 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), and 7 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have been released. Interestingly, most SDMs and ADMs have been transferred two to four times.

Total 1473 Bureaucrats, 1990 Transfers

Rajasthan has a total of 1473 bureaucrats, including 262 IAS, 200 IPS, 98 IFS, and 913 RAS officers. So far, the government has transferred 1990 officials, including 278 IAS, 211 IPS, 61 IFS, and 1440 RAS officers.

Transfer Lists Released

IAS: 25
IPS: 18
IFS: 07
RAS: 29

Officers Who Were Transferred Multiple Times

In January, 72 IAS and 121 RAS officers were transferred. In February, 33 IAS and 561 RAS officers were transferred. In March, 106 RAS officers were transferred. On September 5, 108 IAS and 386 RAS officers were transferred. On September 23, 183, and on October 7, 83 RAS officers were transferred. Meanwhile, 89 IPS officers were transferred in February and 58 in September. So far, 7 lists of IFS officers have been released, with 61 transfers.

News / Special / Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

News

Haryana Election: Political Analysts Blame Congress’ Loss on Factionalism, Overconfidence

in 51 minutes

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

National News

Congress MP claims BJP to lose in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

in 2 hours

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

News

Haryana: 96% of New MLAs Are Millionaires, These Many Linked to Criminal Cases – ADR Report

in 1 hour

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

News

Kerala Assembly passes resolution against ‘One Nation One Election’, gives this argument

in 1 hour

Latest Special

Rajasthan News: Undertrial Prisoner Committed Suicide in Suratgarh Jail

Special

Rajasthan News: Undertrial Prisoner Committed Suicide in Suratgarh Jail

in 5 hours

REET Exam 2025: Know the Pattern and Update Regard Exam

Special

REET Exam 2025: Know the Pattern and Update Regard Exam

15 hours ago

Retired Bhilwara Engineer Accused of Disproportionate Assets by ACB

Special

Retired Bhilwara Engineer Accused of Disproportionate Assets by ACB

19 hours ago

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

Special

Who will be the Heir of Ratan Tata? Discussions intensified after his death

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.