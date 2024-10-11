Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

The lists of 25 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 18 Indian Police Service (IPS), 29 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), and 7 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers have been released. Interestingly, most SDMs and ADMs have been transferred two to four times.

Total 1473 Bureaucrats, 1990 Transfers Rajasthan has a total of 1473 bureaucrats, including 262 IAS, 200 IPS, 98 IFS, and 913 RAS officers. So far, the government has transferred 1990 officials, including 278 IAS, 211 IPS, 61 IFS, and 1440 RAS officers.