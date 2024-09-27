scriptGood News: Jodhpur witnessed the power of Sukhoi-30, Armenia is moving forward to upgrade its fighter jets | Latest News | Patrika News
Good News: Jodhpur witnessed the power of Sukhoi-30, Armenia is moving forward to upgrade its fighter jets

Jodhpur News: Armenia Air Force Chief discusses with CDS Anil Chauhan at Jodhpur Expo, has already placed an order for artillery guns and Pinaka rockets

Sep 27, 2024

Armenia wants to upgrade its Sukhoi-30 fighter jets with the help of India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Armenia currently has four Sukhoi-30 aircraft, but they lack air-to-air missiles, advanced radar systems, and avionics.

Recently, during the Tarang Shakthi exercise in Jodhpur, the Chief of Armenia Air Force, Colonel Hovhannes Vardanyan, expressed his desire for the upgrade. He held talks with CDS Anil Chauhan on the matter during the Defence Expo held at the Jodhpur Air Force Station on the last day of the exercise.
Notably, India has two squadrons of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets stationed in Jodhpur, and Armenia compared the power of its Sukhoi-30 with that of the F-16 fighter jets of the US, Greece, and the UAE during the exercise. Armenia wants to upgrade its Sukhoi-30 fleet as well. However, there are some differences between Armenia’s Sukhoi-30 and India’s Sukhoi-30 MKI.

Four Sukhoi-30s were purchased, all considered white elephants

Armenia purchased four Sukhoi-30 fighter jets from Russia in 2019, but they lacked air-to-air missiles and other weapons, making them ineffective. During the 2020 war with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Sukhoi-30s remained grounded. After the conflict, Armenia purchased artillery guns, missiles, mortars, radar systems, and small arms from India. Armenia has also placed an order worth 155 million dollars with India’s Kalyani Strategic Systems for 155mm artillery guns. Additionally, Armenia has purchased the Pinaka rocket system.

India has 260 Sukhoi-30s

India has around 260 Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets. While 50 were directly imported from Russia, the remaining were manufactured in India by HAL under a transfer of technology (ToT) agreement. HAL is also upgrading India’s Sukhoi-30s, for which the Air Force has signed a 64,000 crore rupees deal. The upgraded aircraft will be equipped with advanced radar and weapons.

