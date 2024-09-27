Good News: Jodhpur witnessed the power of Sukhoi-30, Armenia is moving forward to upgrade its fighter jets

Notably, India has two squadrons of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets stationed in Jodhpur, and Armenia compared the power of its Sukhoi-30 with that of the F-16 fighter jets of the US, Greece, and the UAE during the exercise. Armenia wants to upgrade its Sukhoi-30 fleet as well. However, there are some differences between Armenia’s Sukhoi-30 and India’s Sukhoi-30 MKI.

Four Sukhoi-30s were purchased, all considered white elephants Armenia purchased four Sukhoi-30 fighter jets from Russia in 2019, but they lacked air-to-air missiles and other weapons, making them ineffective. During the 2020 war with Azerbaijan, Armenia’s Sukhoi-30s remained grounded. After the conflict, Armenia purchased artillery guns, missiles, mortars, radar systems, and small arms from India. Armenia has also placed an order worth 155 million dollars with India’s Kalyani Strategic Systems for 155mm artillery guns. Additionally, Armenia has purchased the Pinaka rocket system.