Rajasthan: NCR’s biggest zoo to be built here

Rajasthan Tourism: A new zoo, set to be the largest in the NCR region, is being developed in Rajasthan. Tourists will be able to see over 150 different animal species at the zoo.

AlwarFeb 15, 2025 / 02:08 pm

Rajasthan Tourism: Alwar is set to get the NCR’s largest zoo. The government has approved ₹2 crore for the project, and the Forest Department will be issuing tenders this month. The zoo’s construction will be modelled after the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (Chennai) in Tamil Nadu. The first phase will cost ₹25 crore.
The zoo will span 95 hectares. The government has allocated 35 hectares of land near Kati Ghati and Jaysamand. It will house over 150 animal species, with dedicated enclosures and a separate aviary. Several snake species will also be on display.
The zoo will also feature plants attractive to visitors. The Forest Department has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR). A Forest Department official stated that a top firm with expertise in this area will be selected for the project.

Funding in the Budget

Given the zoo’s scale, the state government may announce funding in the upcoming budget. It is understood that ₹25 crore is insufficient for the project, and therefore, approval for the full project cost may be sought.

No Trees to be Cut

Existing trees around Kati Ghati and Jaysamand will be preserved. Paths will be created amongst the trees, with only denser bushes potentially removed.

