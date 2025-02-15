Rajasthan: NCR’s biggest zoo to be built here

The zoo will span 95 hectares. The government has allocated 35 hectares of land near Kati Ghati and Jaysamand. It will house over 150 animal species, with dedicated enclosures and a separate aviary. Several snake species will also be on display.

The zoo will also feature plants attractive to visitors. The Forest Department has prepared the Detailed Project Report (DPR). A Forest Department official stated that a top firm with expertise in this area will be selected for the project.

Funding in the Budget Given the zoo’s scale, the state government may announce funding in the upcoming budget. It is understood that ₹25 crore is insufficient for the project, and therefore, approval for the full project cost may be sought.