Rajasthan News: Undertrial Prisoner Committed Suicide in Suratgarh Jail

Rajasthan News: The jail administration was shocked to learn of the prisoner’s suicide. The prisoner was taken to the trauma center, but was declared dead by the doctors.

Sri GanganagarOct 11, 2024 / 01:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Suicide in prison
Naseeb Singh, a prisoner lodged in the Suratgarh sub-jail has committed suicide. On Friday morning, a resident of Bhagwan Garh, who was lodged in barrack number one, hanged himself.

As soon as the news of the prisoner’s suicide reached the jail administration, there was a stir. The jail administration rushed the prisoner to the trauma center, but the doctors declared him dead after examination. It is worth noting that Naseeb Singh was lodged in the sub-jail on May 30, 2023, in an NDPS case.

Suicide also occurred at the police station

It is noteworthy that a few days ago, a youth had committed suicide in the Dechu police station of Phalodi district, who was brought for questioning in a rape case. SP Pooja Avana had line-attached the entire police station after the youth’s death and suspended the DSP for negligence.
On the night of October 3, the accused of raping a minor had committed suicide in the computer room of the police station. He was supposed to be kept in the lock-up, but the police personnel had kept him in the computer room. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he hanged himself from the window using a towel. The police officers reached the spot late at night and started investigating.

