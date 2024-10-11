Rajasthan News: Undertrial Prisoner Committed Suicide in Suratgarh Jail

Suicide also occurred at the police station It is noteworthy that a few days ago, a youth had committed suicide in the Dechu police station of Phalodi district, who was brought for questioning in a rape case. SP Pooja Avana had line-attached the entire police station after the youth’s death and suspended the DSP for negligence.

On the night of October 3, the accused of raping a minor had committed suicide in the computer room of the police station. He was supposed to be kept in the lock-up, but the police personnel had kept him in the computer room. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he hanged himself from the window using a towel. The police officers reached the spot late at night and started investigating.