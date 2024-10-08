scriptRajasthan: Must-Know Rules for Social Security Pension Scheme | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Must-Know Rules for Social Security Pension Scheme

Beneficiaries of pension in Rajasthan must get this work done. Otherwise, the payment of pension amount will be stopped from October.

Oct 08, 2024

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan’s Dholpur district has a total of 17,096 beneficiaries under the social security pension scheme, including Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme, Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, Rajasthan Social Security Small and Marginal Farmers’ Respect Pension Scheme, Chief Minister’s Single Woman Respect Pension Scheme, Chief Minister’s Special Abled Respect Pension Scheme, and Chief Minister’s Old Age Respect Pension Scheme, whose pension verification is pending.

Biometric Verification

The District Probation and Social Welfare Officer informed that 3,292 beneficiaries in Bari, 1,991 in Basai, 3,771 in Dholpur, 3,070 in Rajakhera, 1,761 in Sarmathura, and 3,211 in Sainpau are yet to complete their pension verification. They stated that social security pension beneficiaries need to undergo annual verification through the e-Mitra centre or e-Mitra kiosk biometric or Android mobile app, which can be downloaded through the URL.

Pension verification

Authorised officers can verify the beneficiaries through their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers using OTP and other means. If the pension verification is not done, the payment of the pension amount will be stopped in October.

