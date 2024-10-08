Rajasthan: Must-Know Rules for Social Security Pension Scheme

Biometric Verification The District Probation and Social Welfare Officer informed that 3,292 beneficiaries in Bari, 1,991 in Basai, 3,771 in Dholpur, 3,070 in Rajakhera, 1,761 in Sarmathura, and 3,211 in Sainpau are yet to complete their pension verification. They stated that social security pension beneficiaries need to undergo annual verification through the e-Mitra centre or e-Mitra kiosk biometric or Android mobile app, which can be downloaded through the URL.

Pension verification Authorised officers can verify the beneficiaries through their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers using OTP and other means. If the pension verification is not done, the payment of the pension amount will be stopped in October.