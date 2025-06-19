Rajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall

Alert for Very Heavy Rainfall in These Areas The department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand. An orange alert has been issued for these districts. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, and Udaipur.

Along with this, an alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in other districts of eastern Rajasthan. Wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 kilometers per hour during this period. Relief from Heat in Kota Meanwhile, further increases in rainfall activity are expected in parts of eastern Rajasthan between 21 and 23 June, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Kota and Bharatpur divisions. On Wednesday, Kota city experienced cloudy skies throughout the day, with light rain in the evening. The clouds and rain brought a pleasant coolness to the weather.

Kota’s maximum temperature dropped by 3 degrees to 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature rose by 1 degree to 27.4°C. The wind speed was 14 km per hour. Khatauli in Kota district experienced heavy rainfall for half an hour. The Pipalda town and surrounding areas experienced heavy rain for half an hour from 3 pm onwards. Intermittent rain, sometimes heavy and sometimes light, continued thereafter.