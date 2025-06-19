scriptRajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Special

Rajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall

Heavy Rain Alert in Rajasthan: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for eastern Rajasthan. Several districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today due to the monsoon’s influence.

KotaJun 19, 2025 / 08:11 am

Patrika Desk

Very Heavy Rain Alert

Representative Image

The monsoon has made a strong entry into Rajasthan. A major alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Rajasthan due to the monsoon’s impact on Thursday, 19 June. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas across all districts of eastern Rajasthan.

Alert for Very Heavy Rainfall in These Areas

The department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand. An orange alert has been issued for these districts. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Banswara, Baran, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, and Udaipur.
Along with this, an alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in other districts of eastern Rajasthan. Wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 kilometers per hour during this period.

Relief from Heat in Kota

Meanwhile, further increases in rainfall activity are expected in parts of eastern Rajasthan between 21 and 23 June, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Kota and Bharatpur divisions. On Wednesday, Kota city experienced cloudy skies throughout the day, with light rain in the evening. The clouds and rain brought a pleasant coolness to the weather.
Kota’s maximum temperature dropped by 3 degrees to 32.6°C, while the minimum temperature rose by 1 degree to 27.4°C. The wind speed was 14 km per hour. Khatauli in Kota district experienced heavy rainfall for half an hour. The Pipalda town and surrounding areas experienced heavy rain for half an hour from 3 pm onwards. Intermittent rain, sometimes heavy and sometimes light, continued thereafter.

News / Special / Rajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall

Special

Rajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall

in 5 hours

Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

Jaipur

Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway: Delhi now just two-and-a-half to three hours away, cars to zoom at 120 kmph on new route

in 5 hours

Gadkari Announces Yearly Fastag Pass for ₹3000

National News

Gadkari Announces Yearly Fastag Pass for ₹3000

11 hours ago

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

Health

Cakes and Biscuits Linked to Increased Heart Attack Risk

in 5 hours

Latest Special

Rajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall

Special

Rajasthan on High Alert as Monsoon to Unleash Heavy Rainfall

in 5 hours

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

Jodhpur

Rajasthan's Jodhpur to be Monitored 24/7 by Drones

19 hours ago

Rajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts

Jaipur

Rajasthan: 1001 km of Roads to be Widened Across 20 Districts

19 hours ago

PKC-ERCP: Big news for Rajasthan and MP, ₹91.91 crore high-level bridge built; connectivity to stay intact even during heavy rain

Kota

PKC-ERCP: Big news for Rajasthan and MP, ₹91.91 crore high-level bridge built; connectivity to stay intact even during heavy rain

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.