Rajasthan on Yellow and Orange Alert: Storm and Rain Warning for 33 Districts

Orange Alert Districts An orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for 11 districts: Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar. These districts are warned of strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour.

Yellow Alert Districts A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for 22 districts: Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, and Pali. These districts are warned of strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.