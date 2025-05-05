scriptRajasthan on Yellow and Orange Alert: Storm and Rain Warning for 33 Districts | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan on Yellow and Orange Alert: Storm and Rain Warning for 33 Districts

Rajasthan Weather Alert: An alert has been issued for thunderstorms and rain across all districts today. A similar alert was issued for all districts on Sunday.

JaipurMay 05, 2025 / 09:35 am

Patrika Desk

Jaipur. An alert has been issued for all districts across Rajasthan today, warning of strong winds and rain. A similar alert was issued on Sunday. For the past two to three days, the Meteorological Department has been issuing warnings about rain and strong winds in most districts. Today, alerts for strong winds and rain have been issued for all 33 districts. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 11 districts. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining 22 districts. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong winds and rain in most districts for the next four to five days.

Orange Alert Districts

An orange alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for 11 districts: Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Barmer, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Sri Ganganagar. These districts are warned of strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour.

Yellow Alert Districts

A yellow alert has been issued by the Meteorological Department for 22 districts: Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dholpur, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, and Pali. These districts are warned of strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.

