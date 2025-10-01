Rajasthan: OPD Timings in Government Hospitals Changed from October 1, New Timings to Remain Until March 31

SMS Hospital (Image: Patrika)
Rajasthan: The OPD timings at SMS Jaipur and other government hospitals will change from Wednesday, October 1. This change is being made considering the winter season. The new OPD timings will be in effect until March 31. This new change will provide patients with more time to consult with doctors and will also help in reducing long queues.
According to information, after the change, OPDs in government hospitals will operate from 9 AM to 3 PM. On public holidays or Sundays, the OPD timings will be from 9 AM to 11 AM.
In addition, all government hospitals in the state (PHC, CHC, District, Sub-District, Satellite Hospitals) will also have the same OPD timings. Furthermore, all concerned officials have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to this new timetable from October 1, 2025, and to make the general public aware of this change.
The Rajasthan government has changed the timings of government schools in the state from today, October 1, to 9:55 AM. The new system by the Education Department has brought relief to young children, as the hassle of getting ready quickly in the morning, cold and fog, will now be somewhat reduced. The new timetable is only for the winter season and will be in effect until March 31.
Big NewsView All
Special
Trending