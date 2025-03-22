Rajasthan Passes Bill Guaranteeing Pensions for Democracy Fighters

Those who spent 30 days or more in jail during the Emergency will receive a pension of ₹20,000 per month, along with free medical treatment and travel on roadways and buses. After their death, their spouse will also receive the pension. Approximately ₹40 crore has been allocated in the budget for the honorarium and benefits for around 1100 freedom fighters.

Ruling Party Members Recount 50-Year-Old Tales While the opposition protested and briefly walked out, members of the ruling party shared anecdotes from the Emergency, 50 years ago. Law Minister Jogaram Patel responded to amendment proposals by ruling party members Kalicharan Saraaf and Atul Bhansali, stating that provisions would be made in the rules.