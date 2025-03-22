Rajasthan Passes Bill Guaranteeing Pensions for Democracy Fighters

scriptRajasthan Passes Bill Guaranteeing Pensions for Democracy Fighters | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan’s “Fighters of Democracy Honour Bill”: The pensions of those imprisoned during the Emergency imposed in India 50 years ago can no longer be stopped by any state government, regardless of party affiliation, without the approval of the state assembly.

JaipurMar 22, 2025

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, no government, irrespective of its political affiliation, will be able to discontinue the pensions of those imprisoned during the Emergency 50 years ago without the approval of the state assembly. The assembly passed The Rajasthan Fighters of Democracy Honour Bill 2024 on Friday after a debate.
Those who spent 30 days or more in jail during the Emergency will receive a pension of ₹20,000 per month, along with free medical treatment and travel on roadways and buses. After their death, their spouse will also receive the pension. Approximately ₹40 crore has been allocated in the budget for the honorarium and benefits for around 1100 freedom fighters.

While the opposition protested and briefly walked out, members of the ruling party shared anecdotes from the Emergency, 50 years ago. Law Minister Jogaram Patel responded to amendment proposals by ruling party members Kalicharan Saraaf and Atul Bhansali, stating that provisions would be made in the rules.

