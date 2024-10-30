Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

Cabinet Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena said at the Gurjar Samaj’s Sneha Milan Samaroh on Tuesday that Sachin Pilot will come to Dausa for campaigning out of compulsion because former CM Ashok Gehlot has already come. If Pilot doesn’t come, Gehlot will complain in Delhi. So, people should listen to Pilot’s words with one ear and ignore them with the other.

If BJP wins Dausa seat, two ministers will get promotion Meena told the Gurjar Samaj that if the BJP wins the Dausa seat, not one but two ministers would get promoted. Pointing to Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham sitting on the stage, he said that Bedham would be made a cabinet minister, and he will also get promoted.