scriptRajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

Dausa By-election 2024: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot. He also mentions former CM Ashok Gehlot. He also tells who will benefit the most from BJP’s win in Dausa.

DausaOct 30, 2024 / 08:53 am

Patrika Desk

Kirodi Lal Meena-sachin pilot-ashok gehlot
Dausa News: Dausa. The politics of Rajasthan has heated up before the by-elections on 7 assembly seats on November 13. There is a war of words between BJP and Congress leaders. In this context, Cabinet Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena has made a big statement about Sachin Pilot. He also mentioned former CM Ashok Gehlot.
Cabinet Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena said at the Gurjar Samaj’s Sneha Milan Samaroh on Tuesday that Sachin Pilot will come to Dausa for campaigning out of compulsion because former CM Ashok Gehlot has already come. If Pilot doesn’t come, Gehlot will complain in Delhi. So, people should listen to Pilot’s words with one ear and ignore them with the other.

If BJP wins Dausa seat, two ministers will get promotion

Meena told the Gurjar Samaj that if the BJP wins the Dausa seat, not one but two ministers would get promoted. Pointing to Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham sitting on the stage, he said that Bedham would be made a cabinet minister, and he will also get promoted.

Meena reveals why Gehlot and Dotasara scolded him

Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena said at a public meeting at Nagauri Pulia in Dausa city that he fought a 5-year battle on the streets during the previous government, which is why former CM Ashok Gehlot has a grudge against him. Meena said that during the nomination filing of the Congress candidate in Dausa, former CM Ashok Gehlot and State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara scolded him because he didn’t let the Congress government sleep peacefully.

News / Special / Rajasthan Politics: Kirodi Lal Meena makes a big statement about Sachin Pilot, also mentions Gehlot

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi unveils Rs 12,850 crore health sector projects

National News

PM Modi unveils Rs 12,850 crore health sector projects

12 hours ago

SMS Super Specialty Hospital in a mess, computer operators go on strike, affecting OPD to medicine counters

Special

SMS Super Specialty Hospital in a mess, computer operators go on strike, affecting OPD to medicine counters

15 hours ago

Madras High Court: Changes Introduce in the Muslim Personal law

National News

Madras High Court: Changes Introduce in the Muslim Personal law

16 hours ago

Rajasthan: Government’s negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions

Political

Rajasthan: Government’s negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions

17 hours ago

Latest Special

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 dead, 13 injured

Special

Rajasthan Road Accident: 3 dead, 13 injured

15 hours ago

SMS Super Specialty Hospital in a mess, computer operators go on strike, affecting OPD to medicine counters

Special

SMS Super Specialty Hospital in a mess, computer operators go on strike, affecting OPD to medicine counters

15 hours ago

Festival Season Gift from Rajasthan Roadways, Passengers to Get This Relief on Diwali and Bhai Dooj

Special

Festival Season Gift from Rajasthan Roadways, Passengers to Get This Relief on Diwali and Bhai Dooj

2 days ago

Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

Special

Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.