Rajasthan: Railway to Construct Four-Lane Underbridge, Benefiting 500,000

Four-Lane Underbridge: The railway administration in Rajasthan will construct a four-lane underbridge here. Upon completion, over five lakh people will benefit from improved transportation facilities.

KotaMar 31, 2025 / 01:55 pm

Patrika Desk

four-lane-underbridge-1
Kota News: The railway administration will construct a four-lane underbridge to connect Sanjay Gandhi Nagar to the JK Factory near Dakaniya station in Kota city.

Upon completion, this will improve commute for over five lakh people. This underbridge will connect Ladpura and Kota South assembly constituencies, also benefiting coaching students.
Reconstruction work is underway at the Dakaniya Talab railway station. Anticipating increased train halts and passenger traffic in the future, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar is being connected via a four-lane underbridge, upgraded from a two-lane structure. Currently, only temporary access will be provided, but this will be expanded to a four-lane traffic facility. The target completion date is 30 April.

Underbridge Sufficient for Four Lanes

This underbridge, located on the Nagda-Kota rail section of the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, is being reconstructed. The underpass provides sufficient space for four-lane traffic. All routes will now be streamlined and prepared for use.

Traffic Impact

The railway administration has commenced extension work on the water-way bridge. Traffic will be affected during this period. The railway has requested permission from the district administration for traffic diversion until 30 April. After completion, this route will be operational as a four-lane road. The railway administration has informed the district and police administration in writing.

Beneficiary Areas

Prem Nagar I, II, III, DCM area, Indira Gandhi Nagar, JK Colony, Kansua, Govind Nagar, Udyog Nagar, Chandrashekhar Residential Scheme, Prem Nagar, Devli Arab, and those travelling from Kaithun to New Kota will use this route.

Underpass Classified as Water-Way Bridge

This underpass, built over a drain at Dakaniya railway station, falls under the railway’s water-way bridge category. This bridge is divided into two parts, with two bridges of 5×3.66 meters for up and down lines. A large number of people use this route to reach the JK Factory, necessitating its widening.

Additional Loop Line to be Laid

According to railway officials, the bridge connecting Sanjay Gandhi Nagar to the JK Factory is quite old. As part of its redevelopment, it will be reinforced, and an underpass will be constructed. New roads will also be built, and the bridge will be beautified. Additionally, extension work will take place, including the construction of an extra loop line above Dakaniya railway station and the bridge.

