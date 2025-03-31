Rajasthan: Railway to Construct Four-Lane Underbridge, Benefiting 500,000

Reconstruction work is underway at the Dakaniya Talab railway station. Anticipating increased train halts and passenger traffic in the future, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar is being connected via a four-lane underbridge, upgraded from a two-lane structure. Currently, only temporary access will be provided, but this will be expanded to a four-lane traffic facility. The target completion date is 30 April.

Underbridge Sufficient for Four Lanes This underbridge, located on the Nagda-Kota rail section of the Delhi-Mumbai railway line, is being reconstructed. The underpass provides sufficient space for four-lane traffic. All routes will now be streamlined and prepared for use.

Traffic Impact The railway administration has commenced extension work on the water-way bridge. Traffic will be affected during this period. The railway has requested permission from the district administration for traffic diversion until 30 April. After completion, this route will be operational as a four-lane road. The railway administration has informed the district and police administration in writing.

Beneficiary Areas Prem Nagar I, II, III, DCM area, Indira Gandhi Nagar, JK Colony, Kansua, Govind Nagar, Udyog Nagar, Chandrashekhar Residential Scheme, Prem Nagar, Devli Arab, and those travelling from Kaithun to New Kota will use this route.

Underpass Classified as Water-Way Bridge This underpass, built over a drain at Dakaniya railway station, falls under the railway’s water-way bridge category. This bridge is divided into two parts, with two bridges of 5×3.66 meters for up and down lines. A large number of people use this route to reach the JK Factory, necessitating its widening.